How to Make the Eggplant Meatballs that Went Viral

I may be a bit late to the eggplant meatballs game, but I’m so happy that I was able to create a delicious meat-less polpette recipe using roasted eggplant to ensure maximum flavor and texture development.

This recipe recently went viral on my Instagram account, spaghettiroots_nyc , coming in with over 1 million views. [You can read more about me and my account in this recent interview with Appetito.] I never anticipated so much interest in a very simple recipe. The funny thing is that I just threw it together because I had some eggplants sitting in my fridge and I had been wanting to make something like this for a while, though I imagine timing had a bit to do with it, as lots of people are looking for meatless recipe options to start the new year.

The seasoned breadcrumbs and lots of Pecorino cheese that gets added to this eggplant meatballs recipe lend so much flavor to create the perfect vegetarian option. Serve them as an appetizer or alongside a pasta dish. They are super delicious, and I promise you will not miss the meat!