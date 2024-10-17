Skip to Content
Italian Apple Bread is Perfect for Autumn

A family recipe for an Italian Apple Bread that makes the most of autumn's most perfect seasonal ingredient.

9:00 AM EDT on October 17, 2024

This Italian apple bread recipe is adapted from one that my mom and grandmother used to make growing up with different kinds of fruit from the garden. After picking blueberries until our hands were stained, my grandmother would mix up a double recipe using all-purpose flour and cinnamon.  

I added the ginger and cloves and used 00 flour, and I really liked the texture. All-purpose flour is the OG, so use what you have on hand as I like to do in my kitchen.

I took out the usual raisins and gave the batter an upgrade by adding small, chopped candied orange peel for an Italian bakery flair. This recipe makes one loaf of apple bread and is easily doubled.  

Add this to your fall baking rotation, as it’s great with an espresso or cappuccino for breakfast.

Italian Apple Bread

Recipe by Michele Sessa
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 apples, small diced (leave the skin on for a rustic look)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 brown sugar or brown swerve

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 granulated sugar or allulose (for a sweeter bread, sprinkle more sugar on top before baking)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 each vanilla extract, baking soda and cinnamon

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 each ground ginger and ground cloves

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 chopped walnuts

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 candied orange peel small diced (use raisins instead if you like)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 1 -1/2cups OO flour (can use all purpose)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 2 medium 2 or large eggs

  • 1/8 tsp. 1/8 baking powder

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder.
  • Mix the sifted ingredients with the eggs.
  • Combine everything in one bowl as the oven heats.
  • Grease and flour or spray your loaf pan and put the batter in the pan.
  • Bake for 1 hour checking for browning after 50 minutes, and cover if necessary.

Reviews

Tuscany’s San Felice Has Celebrated Wines and a Luxury Resort

Our wine contributor tucks into two wines from San Felice, a celebrated Tuscan estate with a luxury hotel on the property.

October 16, 2024
Features

ITA Airways Now Delivers a Chef-Driven Italian Menu in the Air

What to know about the gourmet selections available in business class on the way to Italy with ITA Airways.

October 16, 2024
Recipes

Butternut Squash & Sage Pasta

In this recipe from her new cookbook, Italian American Forever, Alex Guarnaschelli showcases a seasonal pasta dish ideal for fall and winter.

Alex Guarnaschelli
October 16, 2024
