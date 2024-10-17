Italian Apple Bread is Perfect for Autumn

This Italian apple bread recipe is adapted from one that my mom and grandmother used to make growing up with different kinds of fruit from the garden. After picking blueberries until our hands were stained, my grandmother would mix up a double recipe using all-purpose flour and cinnamon.

I added the ginger and cloves and used 00 flour, and I really liked the texture. All-purpose flour is the OG, so use what you have on hand as I like to do in my kitchen.

I took out the usual raisins and gave the batter an upgrade by adding small, chopped candied orange peel for an Italian bakery flair. This recipe makes one loaf of apple bread and is easily doubled.

Add this to your fall baking rotation, as it’s great with an espresso or cappuccino for breakfast.

