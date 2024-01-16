Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Let’s Make Easy Baked Ziti!

Our Editor-in-Chief shares an expedited version of this forno classic, baked ziti, that has a less-is-more emphasis in every respect.

10:00 AM EST on January 16, 2024

Easy Baked Ziti.

Easy Baked Ziti.

I love the classic baked Italian dishes like Baked Ziti and Lasagna. My beef (pun intended) is that the mindset is that these offerings are only for big gatherings, that you make enough to feed a crowd. As a result, the prep and assembly can be time-consuming (and you still end up usually having enough food for half a week).

But a less-is-more approach, as well as having our Basic Bolognese already on hand, can make enough for a hearty family dinner in a relatively short amount of time.

Fine: If you want to make enough for the whole neighborhood, or you want to eat baked ziti every day for a while, increase the ingredients and measurements accordingly as well as the size of your baking vessel.

Either way: Buon Appetito!

Easy Baked Ziti

Easy Baked Ziti

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound 1/2 ziti

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 Ricotta cheese

  • 1 pound 1 Mozzarella, shredded

  • 2 cups 2 Basic Bolognese

  • 1 cup 1 grated Pecorino

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Add a handful of Kosher salt to a pot of boiling water, and then add the pasta.
  • Stir until the boil returns. Cover and cook until al dente.
  • Drain the pasta and cool with cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to drain & dry.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the Ricotta, 3/4 of the Mozzarella, and 3/4 of the Pecorino.
  • In a medium-sized baking pan, add half of the cheese mixture.
  • Top the cheese with all of the Bolognese.
  • Cover the Bolognese with the rest of the cheese mixture.
  • Top the cheese mixture with the remaining Mozzarella (spreading evenly).
  • Spread the remaining Pecorino evenly over the top.
  • Bake for 30 minutes (or until the top is crusty and bubbling).
  • Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Enjoy!

Notes

  • The Basic Bolognese recipe is linked in the story.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Italian Food Company is a Little Italy for the Florida Keys

A South Florida couple with ties to Italy started building the Italian Food Company on a whim. A few years later, they have three locations, a loyal following, Italian chefs and pizza makers, and a new concept slated for spring.

January 17, 2024
News

Eat For Good Dinner Series and More NYC Italian Food News 

Nancy Silverton comes east to cook with Hilary Sterling at Ci Siamo, Andrew Cotto talks Italian food influences, and new Italian spots to know in Brooklyn.

January 16, 2024
Features

An Italian Ode to an American Classic, the Hamburger

Our Editor-in-Chief tackles the towering offerings at a new Italian burger joint in NYC, Cantiere Hambirreria.

January 11, 2024
See all posts