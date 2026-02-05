Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Nogroni from Fluère Offers NA Negroni Bliss

A mindful sip inspired by an Italian classic.

10:00 AM EST on February 5, 2026

Dry January may be in the rear-view mirror but non-alcoholic (NA) sips are in style year-round.

Fluère, a Netherlands-based NA spirit brand, has a recipe for an that takes inspiration from a classic Italian aperitif: The Negroni. 

“The Fluère Nogroni was created as a respectful nod to the classic Negroni, same ritual, same balance, but reimagined without alcohol,” says Ivar de Lange, global education and engagement director for Lucas Bols who created the Fluère Nogroni.

For him, NA sips are about staying in the moment.

“When you’re sipping it, we want you to feel included, celebratory, and completely part of the party, glass in hand, no compromises,” de Lange says.

Fluère and de Lange shared the recipe for the Nogroni with Appetito for readers to try at home.

Fluère Nogroni

  • 1 oz. Fluère Botanical
  • 1 oz. Fluère Bitter
  • 1 oz. Non Alcoholic Sweet Vermouth

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

V-Day Treat: Ricotta Hearts with Raspberry–Rose Compote & Pistachios

Joanna Moeller shares a sumptuous Valentine's Day dessert that features heart-shaped ricotta topped with a sweet compote and salty pistachios.

February 5, 2026
Recipes

For Your Honey: Buffalo Mozzarella with Honey Bomb Tomato Confit & Basil Oil

Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for the ultimate Valentine's Day appetizer featuring fresh Buffalo Mozzarella.

February 4, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Romantic New York Italian Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Candlelit trattorias and stylish dining rooms set the tone for an intimate date night.

February 4, 2026
Recipes

Easy Sourdough Discard Focaccia

A cozy, olive oil–kissed focaccia that turns leftover starter into an easy, flavorful bake.

February 3, 2026
An Italian in America

How the Italian Pop Icon Mattia Bari Eats in America

Italian visionary artist, creative director, and cultural innovator Mattia Bari shares his experiences with food in America.

February 3, 2026
News

Magic Hour Debuts Italian Fonduta in NYC

A winter-only offering invites guests to gather around melted cheese, alpine flavors and après-ski vibes in the heart of Manhattan.

February 2, 2026
See all posts