Nogroni from Fluère Offers NA Negroni Bliss

Dry January may be in the rear-view mirror but non-alcoholic (NA) sips are in style year-round.

Fluère, a Netherlands-based NA spirit brand, has a recipe for an that takes inspiration from a classic Italian aperitif: The Negroni.

“The Fluère Nogroni was created as a respectful nod to the classic Negroni, same ritual, same balance, but reimagined without alcohol,” says Ivar de Lange, global education and engagement director for Lucas Bols who created the Fluère Nogroni.

For him, NA sips are about staying in the moment.

“When you’re sipping it, we want you to feel included, celebratory, and completely part of the party, glass in hand, no compromises,” de Lange says.

Fluère and de Lange shared the recipe for the Nogroni with Appetito for readers to try at home.

Fluère Nogroni