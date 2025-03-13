Overcoming Anchovies to Embrace Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

I have seen the recipes but was always a bit turned off by the anchovies. Yes, even this Italian girl has never been a lover of the small, silver, oily fish. Recently, I saw some imported anchovies and thought, why not try this recipe?
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca is a classic pasta dish that originated in Naples, Italy, in the mid-20th century. It's typically made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies, garlic, peperoncino, extra virgin olive oil, and salt. These core ingredients form the heart of any authentic puttanesca sauce. My Grammy Filomena was Napoletana, but I do not recall her ever making this. Probably because of the name!
The name "puttanesca" roughly translates to "lady of the night," derived from the Italian word puttana, meaning "prostitute." One popular theory suggests that pasta puttanesca was created as a quick and easy dish using ingredients that were readily available in the kitchen. It’s believed to have been invented by Italian prostitutes who needed to prepare a fast meal between clients.
The dish is known for its bold, robust flavor, mirroring the busy, vibrant lifestyle often associated with its name. Who knows? All I know is that it was delicious, and very inexpensive.
This will be on our table every week!
