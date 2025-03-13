Skip to Content
Overcoming Anchovies to Embrace Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

If you are anti-anchovy, follow our contributor's lead and try this bold, simple recipe for Spaghetti alla Puttanesca.

9:00 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca by Low Country Bella.

I have seen the recipes but was always a bit turned off by the anchovies. Yes, even this Italian girl has never been a lover of the small, silver, oily fish. Recently, I saw some imported anchovies and thought, why not try this recipe?

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca is a classic pasta dish that originated in Naples, Italy, in the mid-20th century. It's typically made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies, garlic, peperoncino, extra virgin olive oil, and salt. These core ingredients form the heart of any authentic puttanesca sauce. My Grammy Filomena was Napoletana, but I do not recall her ever making this. Probably because of the name!

The name "puttanesca" roughly translates to "lady of the night," derived from the Italian word puttana, meaning "prostitute." One popular theory suggests that pasta puttanesca was created as a quick and easy dish using ingredients that were readily available in the kitchen. It’s believed to have been invented by Italian prostitutes who needed to prepare a fast meal between clients.

The dish is known for its bold, robust flavor, mirroring the busy, vibrant lifestyle often associated with its name. Who knows? All I know is that it was delicious, and very inexpensive.  

This will be on our table every week! 

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

Recipe by Low Country Bella
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp. 6 extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 4 medium 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • 4-6 4-6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped

  • 1 large 1 pinch red pepper flakes

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 capers, drained

  • 1/4 cup 1/4  pitted black olives, halved

  • 1 cup 1 whole peeled tomatoes, preferably San Marzano, roughly broken up by hand

  • 1 splash 1 white wine

  • 1/2 box 1/2 dried spaghetti or bucatini

  • 1 small 1 handful minced fresh parsley leaves

  • Pecorino Romano cheese grated

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, combine 4 tbsp oil, garlic, anchovies, and red pepper flakes. Cook over medium heat until garlic is lightly golden, about 5 minutes.
  • Add capers and olives and stir to combine.
  • Stir in white wine, let simmer for a few minutes then add tomatoes and continue on a low simmer.  
  • Cook pasta according to directions, then add cooked pasta to sauce.  
  • Stir pasta with sauce on low heat, adding some pasta water to keep sauce loose, if needed.
  • Salt and pepper to taste.  
  • Remove from heat and add additional olive oil, parsley, and a handful of grated cheese, stir well.  
  • Serve in pasta bowls with additional grated cheese and parsley. 

