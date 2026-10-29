Pasta Wednesday, Week 4: Baked Ziti

As I wrap up my Italian American pasta series, Pasta Wednesdays with Appetito magazine, I feel like a pasta al forno dish definitely needs to make the cut. And it doesn’t get more classic Italian American than baked ziti.

I’m sure we’ve all had our share of bad versions of this sitting at parties. I can still smell the Sterno burning underneath an aluminum tray of mushy, dry, tasteless baked ziti.

As a child, I remember always hoping this dish would be as delicious as I wanted it to be—the version I had imagined in my mind. But somehow, it never quite lived up to that. Unless you were invited into the home of someone who was a good cook, and then you could get the version you’d been hoping for.

I always loved my mom’s version. She liked to use rigatoni instead of ziti, and although I’m not particularly opposed to ziti for this dish, I am in favor of texture. I think rigatoni gives you a better bite, especially with those crispy edges.

But the real difference was what she did with the ricotta. She always added dollops throughout the baked pasta instead of mixing the ricotta into the sauce. That created different layers of flavor and texture running through the dish, which is what I loved so much about it. You’d get a bite of a crispy edge, then a saucy bite, and then a creamy bite from the ricotta. The mixture of different cheeses balanced everything throughout.

Today, I’m using a small rigatoni from Rao’s, something of a cross between ziti and a larger rigatoni, which I think works really well for this dish. I use both low-moisture and fresh mozzarella, along with grated Parmigiano and Pecorino, and keep those generous dollops of whole-milk ricotta throughout, just as my mom did.

The marinara is simple: smashed garlic, a quarter of a yellow onion, fresh basil, and San Marzano tomatoes that I lightly pulse in the blender. I simmer it for only about 10 minutes, because it will continue cooking in the oven.

The pasta gets cooked only halfway before it goes into the baking dish, and I make sure it’s nice and saucy because it still has to finish cooking in that sauce. Then come the layers of cheese and ricotta, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and about 30 to 35 minutes in a hot oven.

You want the top nicely golden, with lots of crispy bits, while underneath you still have that saucy pasta and those creamy bites of ricotta. I finish with fresh basil over the top to freshen everything up.

That’s the version I always wanted it to be.