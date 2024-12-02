Pisto Napoletano: How to Make the Christmas Spice Blend

For many, chai and pumpkin spice are synonymous with holiday baking. But many have never heard of pisto napoletano, a Christmas spice blend found in Naples and the Campania region. In fact, until recently, few Italians were even familiar with it. If you’re looking to switch things up this holiday season, read on and consider adding some Neapolitan flair into your baking routine!

What is Pisto?

It’s nearly impossible to find this spice blend in grocery stores outside of Naples, but bakers can make a batch of their own mixture. And while there isn’t an exact recipe for pisto, a few ingredients are considered essential: cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. For a well-rounded flavor profile, most blends also contain star anise and coriander. Lastly, for those craving a piquant kick, black or white pepper can be added. The end result is the irresistible aroma that perfumes the air of Naples this time of year.

When to Use Pisto

Pisto is a versatile ingredient that can be used in sweet and savory recipes alike. But it shines its brightest in several classic Neapolitan cookie recipes, like roccocò, susamielli, and mostaccioli. Despite their differences, the use of this spice blend makes all three share a unified identity; the taste of holiday cheer. If you’re not familiar with these recipes, here’s a quick recap:

Roccocò are a crunchy taralli-shaped cookie, made with flour, almonds, candied fruits, and pisto of course. Similar to cantucci, they’re served with Spumante, Vin Santo, or Marsala for dunking.

Susamielli are shaped like an ‘S’ and feature a semi-crunchy exterior. They’re marked by a generous dose of honey, sugar, and almonds, and they’re perfect for dipping in sweet wines.

Mostaccioli are a chocolate lover’s dream, making them the most decadent of the three. With a mix of honey, nuts, cocoa, and pisto, they offer a complex, yet delightful taste.

Pisto can also be added to other desserts, from gingerbread cookies to loaf cakes and muffins, or pie and strudel fillings. I’ve even seen people on TikTok add a spoonful of this stuff to the coffee grounds in their moka pot, resulting in a custom Christmas-themed brew. Regardless of how you incorporate this Neapolitan spice blend, it’s sure to please your palate!

If you’re feeling inspired, here’s how to make your own blend with just a few ingredients likely already in your cupboard.