Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Pisto Napoletano: How to Make the Christmas Spice Blend

This little-known Neapolitan mixture of spices can add a dash of Christmas cheer to many of your favorite holiday baked goods.

9:00 AM EST on December 2, 2024

Roccocò Cookies

Roccocò are a classic Neapolitan Christmas cookie spiced with pisto.
Photo: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash

For many, chai and pumpkin spice are synonymous with holiday baking. But many have never heard of pisto napoletano, a Christmas spice blend found in Naples and the Campania region. In fact, until recently, few Italians were even familiar with it. If you’re looking to switch things up this holiday season, read on and consider adding some Neapolitan flair into your baking routine! 

What is Pisto? 

It’s nearly impossible to find this spice blend in grocery stores outside of Naples, but bakers can make a batch of their own mixture. And while there isn’t an exact recipe for pisto, a few ingredients are considered essential: cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. For a well-rounded flavor profile, most blends also contain star anise and coriander. Lastly, for those craving a piquant kick, black or white pepper can be added. The end result is the irresistible aroma that perfumes the air of Naples this time of year. 

When to Use Pisto

Pisto is a versatile ingredient that can be used in sweet and savory recipes alike. But it shines its brightest in several classic Neapolitan cookie recipes, like roccocò, susamielli, and mostaccioli. Despite their differences, the use of this spice blend makes all three share a unified identity; the taste of holiday cheer. If you’re not familiar with these recipes, here’s a quick recap: 

  • Roccocò are a crunchy taralli-shaped cookie, made with flour, almonds, candied fruits, and pisto of course. Similar to cantucci, they’re served with Spumante, Vin Santo, or Marsala for dunking.
  • Susamielli are shaped like an ‘S’ and feature a semi-crunchy exterior. They’re marked by a generous dose of honey, sugar, and almonds, and they’re perfect for dipping in sweet wines. 
  • Mostaccioli are a chocolate lover’s dream, making them the most decadent of the three. With a mix of honey, nuts, cocoa, and pisto, they offer a complex, yet delightful taste. 

Pisto can also be added to other desserts, from gingerbread cookies to loaf cakes and muffins, or pie and strudel fillings. I’ve even seen people on TikTok add a spoonful of this stuff to the coffee grounds in their moka pot, resulting in a custom Christmas-themed brew. Regardless of how you incorporate this Neapolitan spice blend, it’s sure to please your palate!

If you’re feeling inspired, here’s how to make your own blend with just a few ingredients likely already in your cupboard.

Pisto Spice Blend

Pisto Spice Blend

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

3

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 tsp 5 (14 g) cinnamon

  • 1 tsp 1 (3 g) nutmeg

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 (2 g) cloves

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 (2 g) star anise

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 (2 g) coriander

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 (2 g) pepper (optional)

Directions

  • For a uniform consistency and optimal freshness, grind the spices in a coffee grinder.
  • Alternatively, measure the above quantities of the pre-ground spices.
  • Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark, and dry place for up to 12 months.
  • Add two or three teaspoons to your favorite holiday baked goods.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Guides

Fast and Healthy Italian Pantry Items from Eataly

We have compiled a list of healthy and easy to prepare Italian pantry items all available online from Eataly.

December 2, 2024
News

Don Angie, San Sabino Partner With SIDIA to Create Scented Candles 

The NYC Italian-American restaurants from chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli have teamed up with fragrance brand SIDIA on candles with tomato sauce and aperitivo-inspired scents.

December 2, 2024
Features

Meet Clarissa Carlucci, founder of the Italian lifestyle brand CARINA

Marianna Cuomo Maier interviews Clarissa Carlucci, founder an Italian lifestyle brand inspired by the Italian Riviera and La Dolce Vita.

November 27, 2024
See all posts