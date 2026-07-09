Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

Real Italian, Real Fast: Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo

This classic Italian eggplant meatball recipe makes an easy and satisfying meatless meal.

4:28 PM EDT on July 9, 2026

Golden fried eggplant meatballs simmer in homemade marinara before serving.

Golden fried eggplant meatballs simmer in homemade marinara before serving.

This week in Real Italian, Real Fast we’re making Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo. This easy weeknight meal is made with tender fried eggplant meatballs simmered in a marinara sauce. The fried eggplant balls are made with boiled eggplant combined with fresh parsley, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. The meatless meatballs are then simmered in a simple marinara sauce with garlic, crushed red pepper, and basil!

I love to make these in the summer with small fresh graffiti eggplants or Sicilian eggplants. Pick smaller eggplants that feel heavy for their size. They will be sweeter and have less seeds. Fresher eggplant will have green stems and feel firm to the touch. The freshest eggplants will be less bitter and creamier once boiled. 

Ready to make them yourself? Here's the full recipe.

Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo
Pin
Print

Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo

Recipe by Vinny DelGiudice
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 small 4 graffiti or Sicilian eggplants (1.5 to 2 lb.), chopped into 1 inch chunks

  • 1 cup 1 Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, divided

  • 1 clove 1 garlic, minced

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 fresh parsley, chopped

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano

  • 1 large 1 egg

  • 3 tbsp. 3 plus 1 tsp. kosher salt (for boiling)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 black pepper

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • Sugo (Marinara Sauce)

  • 1 28 oz. 1 can crushed tomatoes

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 clove 1 garlic, minced

  • 1 tsp. 1 crused red pepper

  • 5 5 basil leaves

Directions

  • Bring a large 6-8 qt. pot of water to a boil.
  • Add 3 tbsp. kosher salt.
  • Place the eggplant in the water and boil for 10 minutes.
  • Drain and remove the eggplant.
  • Allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 
  • Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
  • Once the oil is shimmering, stir in the garlic and crushed red pepper.
  • Sauté for 1 minute until the garlic is fragrant and then pour in the crushed tomatoes.
  • Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Then stir in the basil. 
  • Place the boiled eggplant in a cheesecloth or between two sheets of paper towels and press as much of the liquid out as possible.
  • Removing as much liquid as possible helps the mixture hold together better and fry crispy instead of soggy.  
  • Finely chop the boiled eggplant.
  • Add the eggplant, ¾ cup of breadcrumbs, parsley, parmigiano, egg, garlic, teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper to a bowl.
  • Combine by hand and roll out about 15-20 1-inch eggplant meatballs.
  • Roll the eggplant meatballs in the remaining ¼ cup of breadcrumbs. 
  • Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Once the oil is shimmering, Fry the meatballs turning every 1-2 minutes until golden-brown all over. Work in batches if needed. 
  • Transfer the eggplant meatballs to the marinara sauce and simmer for 5 minutes. 
  • Serve with extra parmigiano reggiano!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

Keeping Poggioreale Alive: Cav. Peter Maniscalco OAM and the Rebirth of a Sicilian Ghost Town

A longtime dream becomes reality for descendants of one historic Sicilian community.

July 9, 2026
Recipes

How to Make Summer Sunshine Squash Stew

This Italian-inspired yellow squash stew celebrates the flavors of summer with fresh vegetables, herbs, and tomatoes.

July 8, 2026
Features

Tucci in Italy Season 2 Recap: Campania’s Resilience

Stanley Tucci begins Season 2 in Campania, exploring how centuries of hardship shaped one of Italy's richest culinary traditions.

July 8, 2026
Recipes

Italian Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad Recipe

Simple ingredients and timeless flavors make this a recipe you'll want to serve all season.

July 7, 2026
Features

Pamina Gelato Scores a Goal with World Cup Inspired Flavors in NYC

The tournament's competing nations inspired a colorful lineup of limited-edition gelato flavors.

July 7, 2026
Features

Inside Sammontana’s Forte dei Marmi Beach Party

One unforgettable night captured everything people love about summer in Italy.

July 6, 2026