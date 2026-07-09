Real Italian, Real Fast: Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo

This week in Real Italian, Real Fast we’re making Polpette di Melanzane al Sugo. This easy weeknight meal is made with tender fried eggplant meatballs simmered in a marinara sauce. The fried eggplant balls are made with boiled eggplant combined with fresh parsley, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. The meatless meatballs are then simmered in a simple marinara sauce with garlic, crushed red pepper, and basil!

I love to make these in the summer with small fresh graffiti eggplants or Sicilian eggplants. Pick smaller eggplants that feel heavy for their size. They will be sweeter and have less seeds. Fresher eggplant will have green stems and feel firm to the touch. The freshest eggplants will be less bitter and creamier once boiled.

Ready to make them yourself? Here's the full recipe.