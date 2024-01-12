Among my favorite winter meals is the healthy and hearty combination of root vegetables with aromatics, roasted together to succulent perfection. Of course, my version gets the Italian treatment, finishing with Aceto Balsamico—any fine balsamic vinegar from Modena—for a decidedly Italian zing.

I love to serve this with high-quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil and crusty bread to spread the softened garlic cloves upon. A medium-bodied red makes it all the better...

Roasted Root Vegetables, Italian-Style







Recipe by Andrew Cotto Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients Two medium Two beets, peeled

One One fennel bulb, stalks and base removed (fronds saved)

One large One carrot, peeled

One large One parsnip, peeled

Four Four shallots, peeled

One head One garlic, separated into cloves, peeled and root removed

1 tablespoon 1 each of salt & pepper

1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil + more for the roasting pan or baking sheet.

2 tablespoons 2 Aceto Balsamico

2 tablespoons 2 fennel fronds, chopped Directions Preheat the oven to 425 with a large roasting pan or baking sheet inside.

Cut the root vegetables into (roughly) 1-½ inch chunks.

Half the shallots length-wise, keeping the root intact.

Combine the vegetables and aromatics in a large mixing bowl.

Add the ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, the salt & pepper. Mix.

When the oven is ready, remove the pan, coat the bottom with oil and add the ingredients.

Return pan to the oven and roast for 30 - 40 minutes, stirring halfway through, until all ingredients are nicely browned, soft and aromatic.

Remove from the oven, drizzle with Aceto Balsamico and sprinkle with fennel fronds.

