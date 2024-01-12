Skip to Content
Roasted Root Vegetables, Italian-Style

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his recipe for roasted root vegetables with an Italian twist that is perfect for a winter meal.

9:00 AM EST on January 12, 2024

Roasted Root Vegetables.

Roasted Root Vegetables.

Among my favorite winter meals is the healthy and hearty combination of root vegetables with aromatics, roasted together to succulent perfection. Of course, my version gets the Italian treatment, finishing with Aceto Balsamico—any fine balsamic vinegar from Modena—for a decidedly Italian zing.

I love to serve this with high-quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil and crusty bread to spread the softened garlic cloves upon. A medium-bodied red makes it all the better...

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • Two medium Two beets, peeled

  • One One fennel bulb, stalks and base removed (fronds saved)

  • One large One carrot, peeled

  • One large One parsnip, peeled

  • Four Four shallots, peeled

  • One head One garlic, separated into cloves, peeled and root removed

  • 1 tablespoon 1 each of salt & pepper

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil + more for the roasting pan or baking sheet.

  • 2 tablespoons 2 Aceto Balsamico

  • 2 tablespoons 2 fennel fronds, chopped

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 with a large roasting pan or baking sheet inside.
  • Cut the root vegetables into (roughly) 1-½ inch chunks.
  • Half the shallots length-wise, keeping the root intact.
  • Combine the vegetables and aromatics in a large mixing bowl.
  • Add the ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, the salt & pepper. Mix.
  • When the oven is ready, remove the pan, coat the bottom with oil and add the ingredients.
  • Return pan to the oven and roast for 30 - 40 minutes, stirring halfway through, until all ingredients are nicely browned, soft and aromatic.
  • Remove from the oven, drizzle with Aceto Balsamico and sprinkle with fennel fronds.
  • Serve immediately.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

