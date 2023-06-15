Farro Salad Is Perfect for Summer

Summer here in Tuscany heats up before you know it, and along with the warmer days and nights comes the changing colors of the landscape. Here in Chianti Classico wine is King, followed by the Queen, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. But there is a third crop that has made this land prized for centuries dating back to the Etruscans. Farro wheat. It was those three sister crops that sustained life in this region for millennia and is still prized amongst the local farmers and residents today. Here at Villa Le Corti in San Casciano Val di Pesa we still grow our own farro, and the golden shoots of tall grain play perfectly off the green grape leaves and the silver hue of the olive trees like an impressionist painting. With just a slight summer breeze, it seems as they just may be talking to each other.

Farro can be used in its whole grain form or milled into a fantastic flour for use in pastas and breads. As a contorni, or side-dish, it can be used as a substitute for a risotto dish called “Farrotto.” But the most popular application might be in the form of a cool farro salad. This ancient grain insalata changes through the seasons, but my favorite version is the Summer Farro Salad with crisp cucumber, tomato, and peaches. A dash of Red Wine Vinegar at the end keeps it bright and refreshing and is perfect for when the warm summer weather calls for a cooler meal and an even cooler glass of Vermentino or Sparkling Rosè.

Summer Farro Salad







5 from 1 vote Recipe by Gaetano Arnone Servings 4-6 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 farro

1 1 cucumber, seeds removed and diced

1 1 peach, pit removed and diced

100 g 100 cherry tomatoes cut in half

1/2 1/2 Tropea onion (or standard red onion) diced

10 large 10 basil leaves thinly sliced

40 ml 40 red wine vinegar

60 ml 60 extra virgin olive oil

50 g 50 Parmigiano Reggiano

salt and pepper to taste Directions Fill a medium stock pot with water and bring to a boil.

Lightly salt the water and add the farro.

Boil gently until cooked but still al dente (about 20-25 minutes).

Strain the farro and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.

Let the farro drain in the sink or a large bowl.

In a large mixing bowl, add the cucumber, tomatoes, onions, peaches and farro and lightly fold the ingredients together until evenly mixed.

Mix in the oil, vinegar, and Parmigiano Reggiano until the cheese has helped to absorb most of the liquid and adheres to the farro.

Taste and decide how much salt and pepper you prefer before seasoning further.

Spoon the ingredients into bowls, sprinkle with the fresh basil and finish with a drizzle of your finest quality extra virgin olive oil.

