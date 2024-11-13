Come Savor Umbria with Cookbook Author Anna Francese Gass

Editor's Note: When we heard that Anna Francese Gass would be hosting a culinary adventure through Umbria, we wanted to share the news with our readers since Anna is a contributor to the magazine and we highly encourage travel to less traversed regions of Italy (with Umbria being of particular appeal for its food, beauty and culture). The following is a guest post from Regina Temple, founder of Duende Retreats, who is organizing the tour.

Join cookbook author and culinary influencer Anna Francese Gass on an unforgettable culinary adventure through the beloved Italian region of Umbria .

Designed to be a celebration of the region's flavors and picturesque landscapes, together we'll experience hands-on cooking classes with Anna herself, enjoy soil-to-fork meals, have exclusive wine tastings in top wineries, and sample Umbrian dishes prepared with local ingredients.

We'll be based in the lively, medieval and cosmopolitan gem of Perugia. With a thriving international language school and one of the oldest universities in the world, Perugia is vibrant, multicultural and brimming with people. Despite having pre-Roman, Etruscan roots and the architecture to prove it, it's a city that's young-at-heart and offers the very best of what Italy has to offer: culture, architecture, history, a vibrant nightlife, and of course, cuisine.

Cookbook author and food influencer Anna Francese Gass.

We'll stay in a four-star boutique hotel located on Perugia's gorgeous main street, Corso Vannucci, only a few steps away from all the attractions of the town and several masterpieces of Italian art. Located in one of the most beautiful old palazzi of Perugia, the hotel showcases elements that date back to the 1700s.

We'll visit medieval hilltop villages, like Todi and Orvieto; we’ll enjoy truffle hunting with a local, taste robust, red Sagrantino wine in Montefalco and have plenty of time to soak up the best of what Italy has to offer in like-minded, fun-loving company!

Fontana Maggiore on Piazza IV Novembre in Perugia, Umbria, Italy.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a passionate foodie, this trip promises to ignite your senses and deepen your appreciation for the art of Italian cuisine. Limited spots are available—don’t miss this unforgettable Italian getaway!

