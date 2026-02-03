How the Italian Pop Icon Mattia Bari Eats in America

Mattia Bari , internationally known as ‘POPST-ART’ – the pop star of art – is an Italian visionary artist, creative director, and cultural innovator whose work redefines the codes of contemporary pop culture.

Based in New York City, Bari builds a natural bridge between fine art, fashion, performance, and entertainment, creating an immediately recognizable artistic language that speaks to a global audience spanning New York, Miami, Dubai, and Europe.

At the center of his creative universe is ‘FAKE’, an iconic, ironic, and provocative figure that reflects the contradictions of our time. Through a distinctive mask and a rebellious attitude, ‘FAKE’ embodies the universal journey toward authenticity in an era dominated by constructed identities, appearances, and digital performance.

From the galleries of Billionaire’s Row to the billboards of Times Square, ‘FAKE’ becomes a symbol of the search for truth in a world shaped by images. Today, the artworks and merchandise signed MATTIA BARI BRAND are collected by celebrities, superstars, and high-profile clients worldwide, establishing FAKE as one of the most recognizable emblems of New York’s new pop art movement.

Through sold-out exhibitions and immersive performances, Mattia Bari transforms art into a collective experience. The audience is invited to perform a symbolic gesture, throwing their mask into the air, embracing the core message of the brand: “Take off the mask, be yourself, and you can be anything.”

Originally from Taranto, in Puglia, and a graduate of IED Milan during the pandemic, Mattia Bari left everything behind to pursue a clear vision: first London, then Manhattan. In the United States, he was recognized as an “Extraordinary Talent” by the U.S. government, establishing himself as one of the emerging voices of contemporary pop culture.

Appetito wanted to find out how Mattia eats in America...

What was your first impression of food when you moved to America?

Coming from Italy, a country where food is culture, memory, and identity, I admit I was initially skeptical. Then New York completely surprised me. Here I discovered an extraordinary variety, a true gastronomic map of the world. It’s a city that invites you to experiment, to blend traditions. For someone like me, creative by nature, it was easy to fall in love with it.

We’re you surprised by any of the foods, Italian or not, you discovered in America?

Absolutely. One of my first love-at-first-bite moments was the bagel. What struck me wasn’t just the taste, but the way it’s lived: you grab it on the go, customize it, take it with you. It’s smart, essential, iconic. Ultimately, it’s very New York: practical, fast, yet full of character.

On a scale of one to 10, how do you rate Italian food in America:

I’d say 10, especially in New York. Here you truly find the best of everything, and when Italy is represented with respect, expertise, and sensitivity, the quality is extremely high. Of course, there are also more “fake” versions, imitations, but that’s part of the game: it’s up to the diner to recognize authenticity. It’s a theme that resonates deeply with my artistic work as well. My work often brings me into elegant settings today, among invitations and projects. Yet it’s beautiful to see how good Italian food always manages to stand out and find its place, even in iconic venues like the Plaza Hotel, a sign that true quality transcends any setting.

Mattia Bari, as POPST-ART, descends the stairs at a recent exhibit premiere in New York City.

Are there any Italian products that you wish you could readily get here that you can't?

Yes, some very specific products, especially those tied to regional traditions. Those small excellencies you can find around the corner in Italy, but abroad become almost cult objects. When I manage to find them, I experience them as a small daily luxury.

What is your favorite Italian dish to prepare at home?

Orecchiette with tomato sauce, without a doubt. It’s a dish that immediately brings me back to Puglia, to my deepest roots. Orecchiette originated as handmade pasta, tied to the rural culture of Southern Italy: few ingredients, done well, with time and respect. Their shape may seem simple, but it holds the sauce perfectly, almost as if it were designed to preserve flavor. In New York, I look for orecchiette in the most authentic Italian food stores or, when possible, have them shipped directly from Italy. I prepare them very simply: a good tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, maybe a touch of basil. Nothing elaborate. It’s precisely that simplicity that makes them special. In a frenetic city like NYC, cooking them becomes almost a ritual. And then, of course, pizza: it is and always will be my weakness, wherever I am in the world.

Are there any Italian places in New York that you like to go out to eat?

Yes, there are a few I’m very attached to. Piccola Cucina is one of those places where I truly rediscover Italy: an intimate atmosphere, authentic cuisine, the perfect place to slow down. I often go there during work breaks or bring my team after events. Then there’s Ribalta, which I consider one of the best Italian pizzerias in New York. A special collaboration was born with them in the past: I transformed their pizza boxes into limited-edition works of art. It was fun to see lines of people and celebrities waiting specifically for a pizza inside an artistic box signed by Mattia Bari Brand; it was a success!

Any place you haven’t tried yet but want to go?

New York is constantly changing, and that’s what makes it special. There are always new restaurants, new openings, new culinary stories to discover. It’s a list that’s constantly evolving.

Is there a kind of cuisine, other than Italian, that you might go out for?

Sushi. I’m fascinated by its essential nature, its balance, and attention to detail. It’s a cuisine that, like art, works through gesture and precision.

The next time you go back to Italy, where's the first place you're going to go eat?

Without hesitation: a plate of homemade pasta in Puglia, perhaps at a farmhouse near Bari. I often live a very amplified life, sparkle, larger than life because of my work and constant interaction with people. But in the end, it’s always the simple, authentic things, rooted in the land, that truly nourish me, both body and spirit.