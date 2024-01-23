Appetito & Flavors of NY at Cremini’s in Brooklyn

This past week, Appetito launched a video series with Flavors of NY , a documentary collection of over 700 films that features small businesses in NYC, and beyond, with an emphasis on food.

Here, our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, goes to one of his favorite Brooklyn restaurants, Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen , in Carroll Gardens to speak with the owners, Elena Salati Massetti , and her husband/partner, Riccardo Massetti , about their regional cuisine from Italy’s Le Marche region (where “Cremini” is not a mushroom).

They also discuss the unique scenario faced with their grand opening on the dawn of pandemic, and how those challenges forged a bond with their adopted neighborhood in New York City.

Take a look and pay a visit to Cremini's for exquisite regional cooking and a damn fine hamburger.

Elana Salati Massetti & Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen.