Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Appetito & Flavors of NY at Cremini’s in Brooklyn

9:11 AM EST on January 23, 2024

The owners of Cremini's

Elena Salati and Riccardo Massetti, the wife-and-husband team behind Cremini’s in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

This past week, Appetito launched a video series with Flavors of NY, a documentary collection of over 700 films that features small businesses in NYC, and beyond, with an emphasis on food.

Here, our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, goes to one of his favorite Brooklyn restaurants, Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen, in Carroll Gardens to speak with the owners, Elena Salati Massetti, and her husband/partner, Riccardo Massetti, about their regional cuisine from Italy’s Le Marche region (where “Cremini” is not a mushroom).

They also discuss the unique scenario faced with their grand opening on the dawn of pandemic, and how those challenges forged a bond with their adopted neighborhood in New York City.

Take a look and pay a visit to Cremini's for exquisite regional cooking and a damn fine hamburger.

Recommended

11 Great Burgers at NYC Italian Restaurants
Elana Salati Massetti & Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen.
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Chicken Scarpariello, the Shoemaker’s Dish

Our Editor-in-Chief shares an Italian adage and the recipe for a tangy chicken recipe that is great for winter.

January 23, 2024
Recipes

Biscotti al Limone

Make a batch of biscotti al limone, Sicilian lemon biscuits for teatime, a snack, or even dessert

January 22, 2024
Recipes

Spicy Shrimp Pasta from the Low Country

Our contributor from the coast of Carolina shares her regionally-inspired pasta that fuses the cuisine of Italy and the Low Country.

January 18, 2024
See all posts