Appetito Interviews the Queen of NA Cocktail Culture, Hilary Sheinbaum

We at Appetito are big fans of Hilary Sheinbaum . We love how she champions NA cocktail culture in a stylish, inclusive and entirely non-judgmental way. Her first book, The Dry Challenge , published in 2020, sparked a movement that shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, Hilary continues to build momentum with regular segments on major media outlets, features in national publications, and appearances at public events. Said momentum has led to a second book, Going Dry: A Workbook, which was published last week. We sat down with Hilary to talk about her new book and NA cocktail culture in general, and to ask her for a few recipes for non-alcoholic Italian-style cocktails.

Congratulations on the publication of yet another book!

Thank you!

How is it different from your previous book?

My first book, The Dry Challenge, is a nonjudgemental guide to giving up booze for a month-long stint. Going Dry: A Workbook, is really about the reader. It offers more than 70 interactive prompts and acts as a hands-on (always non-judgmental) way to document one's dry journey.

How does your platform mesh with Italian cocktail culture?

Italian cocktail (and wine culture) is such a big part of global drinking culture -- spritzes, Prosecco, Negronis (and so many other cocktails) are enjoyed worldwide. With that: it's important to have nonalcoholic Italian drink options so that consumers can continue to enjoy their favorites, without getting overserved.

What are some of your favorite Italian-inspired NA cocktails?

My NA drink choice will vary, of course, because it really depends on the season, weather, and the meal I'm eating. With that in mind, I love NA Negronis, Americanos, Spritzes, Sweet Cherry Italian Margaritas... the list goes on. And thankfully, there are so many NA brands that have created products that help make the best NA versions of these iconic sips.

The cover of Hilary Sheinbaum's second book dedicated to NA cocktail culture.

Can you tell us some of your favorite Italian brands in the NA market?

Some NA options that help me create nonalcoholic Italian-inspired drinks are Olipop, Free Spirits, FLUÉRE — and there are a ton of other, amazing options at BetterRhodes.com. I'm also always perusing the Better Without app to see which local bars and restaurants are crafting NA Italian beverages, whether I'm at home or on the road!

When you do imbibe, what are your favorite Aperitivi?

This might sound basic, but Lillet and Campari are two favorites. I also love that Campari sponsors Negroni Week each year, which donates tons of money to various charities!

What's coming up next for you professionally?

A Going Dry book tour is coming up quick. I'll be in a few cities this fall and winter, including Boston at Dray Bottle Shop, Atlanta at The Zero Co, and several locations in California — check GoingDry.co and @goingdry.co on Instagram for updates. And maybe another book in the future...But I might take a little break in between :)

Finally, can we have a few recipes to share with our readers?

Of course! Here you go:

The Jannik Sinner Mocktail

How to Make an NA Americano

Cherry Lime Delight Mocktail