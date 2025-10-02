Castello Barone Vineyards in North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley

Tucked into the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the Yadkin River Valley begins to elevate, lies a vineyard that feels as if it was plucked from the countryside of Italy or France. Castello Barone Vineyards & Winery , nestled in the Swan Creek AVA of Ronda, North Carolina , opened its doors in November 2023, but its story began long before. It’s a story of heritage, faith, and a dream turned into reality.

Scott and Elizabeth Barone planted their first vines in April 2021, Vermentino and Montepulciano, born from Scott’s experiments in winemaking at home. Those early wines impressed so much that he entered the Florida International Wine Competition, where a silver medal confirmed what they already suspected: this wasn’t just a hobby, it was a calling. With that, Castello Barone was born—a vineyard rooted in Old World tradition yet firmly planted in North Carolina soil.

Grapevines growing in the Swan Creek AVA at Castello Barone Vineyards.

The couple scouted vineyards across Virginia and North Carolina before being drawn back to Swan Creek. Once farmland, the property revealed its promise through soil studies, careful mineral balancing, and the kind of terroir winemakers dream of: mountain breezes, river influence, excellent drainage, and minerality that shines in the glass. Today, the estate spans more than 25 acres, with 6.5 acres currently dedicated to vines selected for their quality and character, with room for even more growth in the future.

Wines, Heritage, and Experience

Early releases from Castello Barone include Setoso, Bacchus, and Tannat.

The red portfolio is bold and distinctive: Montepulciano, Petit Verdot, Tannat, Cabernet Franc, and even the lesser-known Saperavi. Whites such as Vermentino, Petit Manseng, and Tocai Friulano bring crisp aromatics and structure. Early releases showcase the Barones’ vision: a bright Vermentino, a semi-sweet white blend named Le Alba, a sparkling rosé from Montepulciano, and reds ranging from Setoso (a Montepulciano–Petit Verdot blend) to Bacchus (Tannat–Petit Verdot). Each bottle is crafted with intention, balancing tradition with innovation.

Heritage runs deep here. Scott’s grandparents emigrated from Sicily, near Palermo, eventually settling in Rochester after passing through Ellis Island. Elizabeth’s French roots trace to Quebec, with family ties in Vermont. Together, their Italian and French ancestry infuses the estate, seen in the vineyard rows, the tasting room’s rustic European warmth, and even the estate colors of green, white, and red.

Bacchus, the beloved winery dog, resting by the vineyard patio.

Before vineyard life, Scott worked in corporate finance and computer science, while Elizabeth built a career in technology and cybersecurity. Today, she has traded in business suits for Carhartt gear and tractors—a transformation that feels as authentic as the wines they’re producing.

Visiting Castello Barone is an experience meant to linger. Guests are greeted with sweeping views, a welcoming tasting room, and even the resident winery dog, Bacchus. Artisan cheese and meats highlight local flavors, while a partnership with Laconia Ale Works brings exclusive draft beer to the property. Seasonal vineyard picnics invite visitors to stroll the vines with Scott as their guide before settling under Carolina skies for wine, food, and conversation. Live music and curated events add to the sense that this is more than a tasting—it is a celebration.

Looking Ahead in the Yadkin Valley

A glass of Vermentino, one of the vineyard’s signature white wines.

Challenges are part of the journey. Weather and soil demand constant attention, especially when nurturing European grapes in Southern soil. But the Barones see obstacles as opportunities. Their philosophy is simple: make wines of integrity, and people will come—and, of course, return. “Come as a guest, leave as family.”

Castello Barone is also part of a blossoming “Little Italy” in the Yadkin Valley, where a cluster of Italian-inspired vineyards are redefining the region as a destination for wine travelers. Together, they’re putting North Carolina on the map as a serious contender among wine lovers seeking authenticity and character.

While Scott and Elizabeth are still opening chapters, the story already speaks volumes. Every glass reflects the resilience of the land, the couple’s devotion, and the timeless pull of heritage. Here in Swan Creek, visitors don’t just taste wine—they experience a dream come alive.