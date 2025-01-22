Exploring Umbria through Sips of Wine and a Charming Book

Tiny Tales of Umbria is the story of the region and Madrevite Winery.

If you want to experience and learn about the Italian region of Umbria, take a sip and turn the page. We did. We had the pleasure of attending a unique book launch for Tiny Tales of Umbria: Madrevite's Storybook. This original project, written by the author and illustrator, Marisa Finetti, Decanter magazine contributor, in conjunction with Nicola Chiucchiurlotto, Owner of Madrevite Winery, combines literature, culture, recipes, illustrations and more. The book shares undiscovered stories and wines from Umbria, the "green heart" of Italy.

Tiny Tales of Umbria was inspired by Marisa's visit to the region and the location of Madrevite Winery. She was truly mesmerized and moved to share her discoveries with others in a way that was approachable, informative, and fun, thereby inspiring others to visit this unique region and winery.

Nicola Chiucchiurlotto of Madrevite Winery (illustration by Marisa Finetti).

Madrevite was founded in 2003 by Nicola Chiucchiurlotto who began restoring his family farm, with old vines dating back to 1978. The winery is located in Umbria in the hills of Lake Trasimeno, near the border between Umbria and Tuscany, which creates a unique microclimate with optimal conditions for viticulture. Today, Madrevite has 11 hectares of vineyards and an annual production of 35,000 bottles.

Nicola focuses on native varieties like Gamay del Trasimeno, Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Trebbiano Spoletino and Grechetto, as well as international grapes such as Syrah. Last year marked Madravite’s 20 year anniversary, making this book an extra special way to celebrate the land of Nicola’s grandfather and his efforts.

Tiny Tales of Umbria certainly accomplished both Marisa and Nicola’s objective. The story of both Umbria and Madrevite Wines is told in informative snippets accompanied by Marisa's colorful, playful illustrations. The text is presented in both Italian and English with the translation by Marisa.

The book launch presentation, in the brilliant bookstore cafe/wine bar, Bibliotheque, in NYC, was accompanied by a selection of Madrevite wines. We tasted a few, including the signature Madrevite Opra Gamey del Trasimeno, a unique wine indigenous to Umbria, and crafted from the local Gamay del Trasimeno grape, which is closely related to Grenache. It is a bright ruby red with red berry aromas like strawberry and cherry, complemented by raspberry. There are also subtle hints of black pepper and licorice and tobacco. Opra is fresh, fruit-forward, structured and elegant. We also tasted Madrevite’s C’osa, a Gamay del Trasimeno Riserva, Futura, a spumante brut sparkling wine crafted from Trebbiano Spoletino (another native grape) and il Reminore, a still white wine also crafted from Trebbiano Spoletino.

Ultimately, Tiny Tales of Umbria provides an excellent look into the unique region of Umbria and the passion behind Madrevite wines.

