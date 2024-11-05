Vallepicciola Produces Tuscan Gems for Your Wine Chest 

As we know, Tuscany is full of amazing wines. Vallepicciola, located in the picturesque region of Castelnuovo Berardenga, just outside Siena, is definitely one to know. The winery sits on the grounds of a former Benedictine monastery dating back to the Middle Ages.

While the estate's roots are medieval, Vallepicciola was established as a modern winery in the late 1990s. The estate's cutting-edge winery speaks to their modernity, focusing on sustainability, aesthetic harmony, and functional design. Vallepicciola follows a sustainable farming philosophy, using organic methods to cultivate the vines and prioritizing environmental stewardship, such as the use of energy-efficient and water conservation systems. Vallepicciola combines tradition and authenticity with modern techniques to high-quality wines.

The Vallepicciola logo.

Vallepicciola’s location in Castelnuovo Berardenga, one of the southernmost areas within the designated zones for Chianti Classico DOCG, enjoys ideal growing conditions due to its hilly terrain with diverse soils, high elevation and Mediterranean climate. While their legacy is based on Chianti Classico, the Vallepicciola estate produces a range of wines blending traditional varieties like Sangiovese and international favorites such as Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay, each showcasing the unique characteristics of its terroir. We were able to tasted three of their Grand Crus:

Vallepicciola Toscana Bianco IGT 2021

This white wine, consisting of 100% Chardonnay blends traditional Tuscan elegance with freshness. A nose of tropical fruits such as pineapple, peach and apricot, and a palate of green apple, papaya, almond and a touch of minerality. A little creamy, yet crisp and vibrant with refreshing acidity. Pair with fish, seafood, salads or as an aperitivo. 14% ABV.

Vallepicciola Toscana Bianco IGT 2021.

Vallepicciola Toscana Rosso IGT 2020

100% Sangiovese. This is a red wine that offers a balanced blend of fruit, structure, and elegance. It emits notes of ripe red and dark red fruits such as cherry, red currant and blackberry, with hints of tobacco and cocoa. The palate reflects the fruit found on the nose. Full-bodied, but smooth and elegant. Pairs well with roasted meats, ribollita (Tuscan bread stew) and pasta with rich sauces. 14% ABV. with excellent aging potential.

Vallepicciola Toscana Rosso IGT 2020.

Vallepicciola Migliore Toscana Rosso IGT 2019

Migliore Toscana Rosso is a premium red Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot that showcases richness, complexity, and finesse. This wine has a lovely bouquet of dark fruit such as black cherry, plum and blackberry, along with clove, vanilla and tobacco. It is full-bodied and structured, with earthy undertones, persistent and elegant, with a harmonious balance of fruit, spice, and tannins that leave a lasting impression. Pair with bistecca alla Fiorentina (Florentine steak) or other grilled/roasted meats, lamb, truffle pasta and aged cheeses. Migliore can age gracefully, developing even more complexity over time. 14.5% ABV.

Vallepicciola Migliore Toscana Rosso IGT 2019.

Without a doubt, Vallepicciola Winery embraces modernity and innovation in winemaking. With its commitment to sustainable practices, diverse range of wines, and emphasis on quality, Vallepicciola wines are lovely Tuscan gems to uncover.