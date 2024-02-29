Skip to Content
Listen to the Appetito Podcast With Special Guest Rocco DiSpirito

Appetito premieres a new audio and video podcast hosted by Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto, featuring guests from the world of Italian food and drink. First up is Rocco DiSpirito, celebrity chef and author of the forthcoming cookbook Everyday Delicious.

9:00 AM EST on February 29, 2024

Andrew Cotto and Rocco DiSpirito

Andrew Cotto and Rocco DiSpirito on the inaugural Appetito podcast, filmed and recorded live at MCM Creative in Manhattan.

Join Appetito Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, and his special guest Rocco DiSpirito for the first episode of the Appetito podcast, recorded live at MCM Creative in Manhattan, and available in audio or video formats. Rocco has been one of Appetito’s most high-profile supporters since we launched last spring, so we are thrilled to present the first interview with him about his exciting new cookbook, Everyday Delicious, which is out in April and is available for pre-order now.

The book, his 14th(!), is a departure from his Italian efforts, as well as his more recent wellness and diet-focused books. In the podcast episode, Rocco explains why he pivoted to a collection of crowd-pleasing, easy-to-make recipes—the book’s subtitle is “30 Minute(ish) Home-Cooked Meals Made Simple.” 

He also goes deep into the details that set this cookbook apart, from the recipes to the approach. “I was born and raised in an Italian family. I’ve cooked Italian food a long time,” he says in the episode. “But people love Southeast Asian food, people love Japanese food, people love classic American dishes. These are the kinds of dishes people are eating every day. It's a big mix, and I wanted to recognize that people in America eat [that way].”

You can watch and listen below or find us on your favorite podcast platforms. Please be sure to follow the Appetito podcast and subscribe. We’ll be back soon with more fantastic guests!

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | I Heart Radio 

Rocco DiSpirito is the first guest on the new Appetito podcast.
