Serie A: Lazio-Napoli, Juventus-Inter, Bicicletta Spritz

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A. If you’re not familiar with Italy’s top soccer league, check out this guide and get up to speed.

This weekend promises plenty of action in the world of Serie A, with two nail-biting matches on the schedule! Along with our preview of these highly anticipated games, we have some recipe ideas to help you enjoy them with your friends and family. Buon appetito e buona partita!

Lazio vs. Napoli

Sat, Feb 15 at 12:00pm EST

The last time Lazio and Napoli met was back in December 2024, with that fixture ending in a narrow 1-0 victory for Lazio. Under the leadership of coach Marco Baroni, Lazio has fared well in the standings and boasts some of the league’s top scorers like Valentín Castellanos, Mattia Zaccagni, and Boulaye Dia. But another win isn’t guaranteed for the Biancoceleste, as Napoli has had a stellar season thanks to their relentless determination. Much of this success is the merit of head coach Antonio Coach, who has motivated the team after a tough season last year. The addition of players like Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay has also given the club a scoring edge, making them a dangerous opponent. This is a match you won’t want to miss!

Quick Stats

Lazio currently sits in 4 th place with 45 points

Napoli currently sits in 1st place with 55 points

Juventus vs. Inter

Sun, Feb 16 at 2:45pm EST

One of the fiercest rivalries in Serie A is back as Juventus and Inter prepare to clash in what is known as the Derby d’Italia. This fixture between two of Italy’s biggest clubs is always intense and full of drama. Their last encounter in October 2024 ended in a riveting 4-4 draw. With both teams battling for critical points in the standings, this one is sure to be a heated battle!

Much has changed for Juventus since their last meeting with Inter, as the initial excitement around Thiago Motta’s arrival has begun to fade. The ex-Bologna coach is beginning to face growing scrutiny as his players struggle to perform consistently, despite having made several changes to the club’s roster. A cast of doubt looms over whether Motta will be able to guide Juve toward securing a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Meanwhile, Inter remains a strong contender, sitting in second place despite some recent signs of struggle against Fiorentina and AC Milan. Head coach Simone Inzaghi has done a remarkable job maximizing his team’s potential, but this match will test his strategic ability. And though Inter boasts an impressive lineup, they'll need to pay extra attention to playing more cohesively and coordinated on all lines—removing pressure on goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who many speculate could be replaced by Giangluigi Donnarumma next season.

Quick Stats

Juventus currently sits in 5 th place with 43 points

Inter currently sits in 2nd place with 54 points

Gameday Recipes

With our first game taking place around noon on Saturday in Rome, there couldn’t be a more classic pairing than focaccia (or pizza bianca, as the Romans call it) and mortadella. These two are a match made in heaven, especially when the focaccia is warmed, as it allows the fat from the mortadella to melt and flavor the bread. Regardless of the age of your crowd, it’s sure to please everyone’s palate.

On the other hand, our second match is on Sunday afternoon, providing the perfect excuse to embrace Italy’s cherished aperitivo tradition. While the options are endless, this classic Milanese Bicicletta is a winning choice. It features Campari, which offers depth and bitterness, making it an ideal digestif to whet your appetite ahead of a robust Sunday dinner. It’s also the perfect companion to classic aperitivo snacks like these chips by San Carlo. This is a simple yet infallible combo sure to transport you and your guests to the bars of Northern Italy.