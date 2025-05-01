Serie A: Pairing 5 High Stakes Games & Steak Pizzaiola

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace all aspects of the Italian lifestyle and there’s no denying that soccer is an integral part of Italian culture. For those unfamiliar with Italy’s top league, be sure to check out this guide and get up to speed. This week, we’ve got a bite-sized snapshot into five must-watch matches, plus some great gameday recipes!

With only four matches left in the season, it’s safe to say that the battle for this year’s Scudetto title is obvious; either Napoli or Inter will raise the trophy. But this year is particularly exciting because the two clubs could end the season with a tie in the standings, which would mean that a tiebreaker match would be the deciding factor for the 2024/25 championship. For longtime fans of the game, this is a far cry from the years when teams like Juventus would secure their Scudetto title well before the season’s end.

But there are still several teams fighting to secure a higher position in the standings. As a reminder, the top four teams will compete in next year’s UEFA Champions League, while fifth and sixth place will play in the Europa League. And given that a few points separate them from each other, this season is far from over. Buona partita!

5 Must-Watch Matches

Lecce vs. Napoli

Sat, May 3 at 12:00pm EST

This is a crucial match for both teams, with Napoli eager to hold on to their lead against Inter and Lecce determined to avoid relegation from Serie A next season. But the Puglia-based club will face the league’s leading team on the heel of an emotional week, after the passing of the team’s beloved physiotherapist, Graziano Fiorita. Lecce donned a logoless jersey in their last match (against Atalanta), after Lega Serie A rescheduled that match from Friday to Sunday, rather than cancelling it altogether; a gesture that many felt was disrespectful to the club and Fiorita’s family. With both teams going into the match under different circumstances – both on and off the pitch – there’s no doubt that this one will deliver plenty of emotion.

Inter vs. Verona

Sat, May 3 at 2:45pm EST

As media speculation circulates that Inter has blown their chances of claiming the Scudetto, fans of the Nerazzurri remain faithful that a second consecutive championship title is still attainable. It is true that the team has shown signs of fatigue in recent weeks—with fixture congestion being the primary culprit—but the next four matches still present a window of opportunity for the club to regain a lead in the standings. It’s also worth noting that Inter beat Verona 5-0 in their last match back in November of 2024, making a victory still in the cards for a struggling Simone Inzaghi’s team. This match is sure to keep spectators on the edge of their seats!

With 60 points, Lazio is the only team separating Roma and Fiorentina in the standings, making them a potential disruptor of both teams' Europa League dreams. Photo: Justin Patulli

Roma vs. Fiorentina

Sun, May 4 at 12:00pm EST

This will no doubt be a thrilling match to tune into, since only one point separates these two in the standings, with Roma at 60 points and Fiorentina with 59. It was only a few months ago that many would consider it unthinkable that the Giallorossi would be ahead of their Florentine opponent, who beat Roma 5-1 in their last match back in October 2024. However, the tide has turned and Fiorentina no longer enjoys an elevated position in the standings. And with both teams sharing an identical record in their last five games – three wins and two draws—it’s anyone’s guess how this match will play out. What we do know, is that as it stands today, Roma qualifies for next year’s Europa League; something they will be eager not to give up.

Bologna vs. Juventus

Sun, May 4 at 2:45pm EST

Much like the fixture above, these two are neck and neck in the standings, with Juventus in fourth place at 62 points and Bologna in fifth place at 61 points. Despite a rocky season and plenty of drama for the Bianconeri, most would say it’s remarkable that Juventus finds itself in a qualifying position for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Bologna has played a solid season, keeping spectators – both fans and foes – glued to the screen each week. Their success has led them to face AC Milan in the upcoming Coppa Italia final, an accomplishment that has only sweetened an already stellar season. And while Juventus has what it takes to put pressure on Bologna, players like Riccardo Orsolini, notorious for scoring impressive goals like his recent scissor kick in the 94th minute against Inter, will surely make it difficult to cling on to their qualifying spot.

A quick look into the official AC Milan Store in San Babila, Milan, a must-visit destination for every fan of the Rossoneri. Photo: Justin Patulli

Genoa vs. Milan

Mon, May 5 at 2:45pm EST

With this match taking place on Monday afternoon for North American spectators, it’s unlikely many will be able to tune in, however, this one is worth noting. Few would disagree that AC Milan has had a tumultuous season in Serie A, currently sitting in ninth place with 54 points. It’s clear that any dreams of the Rossoneri raising this year’s trophy are off the table, however, the team still has a chance to qualify in the top six, which would allow them to compete in next year’s Europa League. Fans can catch the game’s highlights on Paramount +.

Gameday Recipe

With such few games left in the season and so much at stake, comfort food is a must on the menu. Luckily, Appetito houses a rich repertoire of recipes, but this week, two stand out among them. The first is this steak pizzaiola, which boasts maximum flavor with little effort to prepare. Alternatively, those in search of a vegetarian option, this eggplant parmigiana is a must-try. Paired with some crusty bread for la scarpetta—to mop up the sauce—both are winning combos for any of these lunchtime games.