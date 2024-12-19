The YouTube Stars of “Pasta Grammar” on Their New Cookbook

When we set out to write The Italian Family Kitchen, our goal was simple: to share the recipes Italians actually cook and eat—the dishes you would encounter if you were fortunate enough to be invited to a family feast.

We wanted to peel back the layers of what people think they know about Italian cuisine and reveal the heart of its traditions, where food is not just nourishment but an expression of love, history, and community. While some recipes are universally recognized, like the iconic Carbonara or the ubiquitous Tiramisu, others remain hidden gems, cherished within families but relatively unknown abroad.

The Italian Family Kitchen cookbook by Eva Santaguida & Harper Alexander.

Take, for example, the Italian Christmas dessert table. In many homes, it’s not just a plate or two of sweets—it’s an entire table laden with festive treats. At the center of this spread, you’ll often find panettone, the famous dome-shaped cake that’s now so popular it’s become a global holiday staple. But in southern Italy, the star of the season is often struffoli, a dessert that’s as eye-catching as it is delicious and yet remains under-appreciated outside the country. [Here's how to make struffoli at home.]

Struffoli is a colorful dessert made up of tiny fried dough balls coated in honey, then decorated with sprinkles and candied cherries. It’s the kind of treat that brings people together—everyone reaches over to pinch a few pieces while chatting, laughing, or debating what to eat the following day. Its origins are practical as well as festive: the honey glaze acts as a natural preservative, allowing the dish to stay fresh throughout the long Christmas season. In Italy, where the holiday celebrations can stretch from December 8th to January 6th, a dessert that can last weeks is both practical and celebratory—a perfect reflection of the Italian way of blending tradition and joy.

Watch and subscribe to Pasta Grammar on YouTube.