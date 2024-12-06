An Appetito Gift Guide Curated by Grata Wellness

Give the gift of (Italian-inspired) products to foster health, wellness, and vitality. Perfect for the holidays, these curated favorites are sure to delight and support your loved ones on their journey to well-being.

Carina Clutch

Beautiful clutches by a mother-daughter duo bringing the vibrant, joyful essence of the Italian Riviera to life through beautifully crafted, vegan leather accessories.

Sillo Silk Pillowcase Set

Upgrade your beauty sleep with these luxuriously soft, high-quality silk pillowcases. They’re a must-have for smoother skin and healthier hair—and they make every night feel like a mini self-care ritual.

Sillo Silk Pillowcase.

✨ Code: 20GRATAWELL for 20% off

Giusti Balsamic Vinegar

A staple for any culinary lover, this premium balsamic vinegar from Modena is the finest touch for any dish, such as pasta, steak, vegetables and even desserts.

Grata Coaching from Thriving to Surviving

Give the gift of self-improvement! Support a loved one’s journey toward better health and well-being with personalized coaching. Whether it’s stress management, wellness, or goal setting, my coaching provides tailored support to help them thrive. It’s a thoughtful investment in their growth and transformation.

Grata Sweatshirt

Cozy up in a signature Grata Wellness sweatshirt—for you or a loved one this season. Soft, comfortable, and perfect for those cozy, mindful moments.

Grata sweatshirt and other items.

MiGoals 2025 Planner

Stay intentional and focused with this beautifully designed planner. It’s my go-to for mapping out goals, keeping life on track, and staying connected to what matters most.

MiGoals 2025 planner and other items.

✨ Code: GRATA20 for 20% off

Stakt Mat

The cutest, foldable workout mat that’s perfect for any space. Great for yoga, Pilates, or any movement practice—at home or on the go.

Biography Long June Face Oil

This luxurious, nourishing face oil leaves skin glowing and hydrated. A little indulgence that makes a big difference in your skincare routine, with or without a Gua Sha.

ZBiotics® Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink

The perfect pick for friends who love celebrating life but want to feel ready for the next day. Thoughtfully engineered to support your body with acetaldehyde breakdown, this drink helps you show up for what matters most. A unique addition to any self-care toolkit, especially during the holiday season when celebrating and staying balanced is key.

✨ Code: GRATAWELLNESS for 10% off

Mindful Affirmation Cards

Add a little positivity to someone’s day with these beautifully designed cards. They sit on my desk as a daily reminder to stay motivated, grounded, and focused on what matters most.

Happy gifting from Grata Wellness and Appetito! 💌

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

