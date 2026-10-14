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Appetito’s EIC Visits Good Day New York on Columbus Day

Appetito's Andrew Cotto appeared on Good Day New York with key contributor Joanna Moeller to talk and prepare Italian food.

11:00 AM EDT on October 14, 2026

Appetito's Andrew Cotto with Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto (center) and content creator Joanna Moeller.

Appetito’s Andrew Cotto with Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto (center) and content creator Joanna Moeller.

Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto returned to Good Day New York to celebrate Columbus Day with legendary host Rosanna Scotto. Joining Andrew on set was celebrated content creator and regular Appetito contributor Joanna Moeller who prepared her pasta with spicy vodka sauce recipe as a nod to classic Italian American cooking to mark the holiday as well as Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month. This recipe was the first in Joanna's "Pasta Wednesday" collaboration with Appetito that will run through October.

The appearance was to mark the first in a recurring series in which Andrew will appear on Good Day New York to update Rosanna and her audience on the latest in Italian cuisine news and trends around New York City. Each visit will include an “Appertito All-Star” recipe contributor to prepare a relevant dish.

“It’s important for us at Appetito to share our expertise and inside knowledge as much as we can with our home city and community,” said Cotto. “We are so grateful for all of the opportunities provided for us to do so over the years by Good Day New York. This recurring series is a new chapter in the effort to be the go-to news source in New York for Italian cuisine lovers.”

See the entire segment below:

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