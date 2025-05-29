New York’s Café Fiorello Sets the Table in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. is about to get a little more New York—just in time for aperitivo.

Café Fiorello, a beloved Upper West Side mainstay, opened its doors last week just steps from the White House. Known for its abundant antipasto bar, rustic Italian classics, and over 50 years of hospitality, the restaurant’s second location lands on Pennsylvania Avenue with something to say: come hungry, and maybe stay for another Negroni.

The bar at Café Fiorello D.C. is stocked for spritzes, Negronis, and more. Courtesy of Café Fiorello.

Founder Shelly Fireman, whose Fireman Hospitality Group also operates Trattoria Dell’Arte and Bond 45, sees the expansion as a natural next chapter—an extension of the warmth and energy that have defined his restaurants for decades. The D.C. location nods to the New York original while carving out its own identity - elegant without being formal, and just as much about comfort as it is about style.

The 6,500-square-foot space is outfitted with Italian-made furnishings, rich green and gold accents, plush seating, and a gleaming antipasto bar at the center of it all. Designed for both weekday business lunches and weekend dinners with friends, the space includes a wood-burning grill, backlit onyx features, and soon, a breezy patio overlooking the avenue.

Burrata ravioli—one of many pasta favorites on the menu. Courtesy of Café Fiorello.

Diners can expect classic Fiorello dishes - burrata ravioli, thin-crust pizzas, a signature rigatoni alla vodka with smoky bacon - alongside a robust wine list and a full spritz and Negroni program. The bar is stacked, the vibe is stylish, and the team is ready to welcome in a city that knows how to eat.

“When I opened Café Fiorello over 50 years ago in New York City, my goal was to create a place where people could gather over delicious food, hand-crafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality,” said Fireman. “I’m thrilled to bring that same spirit to Washington, D.C. - a city with such history, culture, and a vibrant dining scene. We cannot wait for the city to become a part of our family.”

Whether you’re a Hill staffer, a tourist on a stroll, or just looking for a satisfying bowl of pasta, Café Fiorello D.C. is poised to become a new classic in a city that could use a little more la dolce vita.