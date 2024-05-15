Eataly Flatiron Will Throw an 18-Hour Party Next Week

A lot has happened to Eataly since it opened its first US location in New York City’s Flatiron district in 2010. The sprawling marketplace, started in Torino, Italy in 2007, has expanded within Manhattan and throughout North America, growing to 11 stores on this side of the Atlantic. Eataly has also come to exemplify the love of Italian products worldwide.

But one thing Eataly has yet to do is throw an 18-hour party, which is what will take place at the Flatiron location on Tuesday, May 21, beginning at 6 am. Eataly has made upgrades to its NYC flagship and will unveil the changes at this special open-to-the-public event, which will include tastings, an art installation, a community dance party, and more.

The “Eataly Loves NYC” party will showcase renovations to the now 14-year-old collection of shopping areas, cafés, and restaurants. The Fifth Avenue entrance facing Madison Square Park has added 1,800 square feet and a new coffee counter for its Caffè Vergnano, which will now have a seating area with 80 seats.

Meanwhile, Eataly’s Italian seafood restaurant, Pesce, has been refreshed, as has its gelato counter. Artist Jade Purple Brown has created a new design for the store’s kiosk on Fifth Avenue, which will figure into the festivities at the event.

A schedule of events is below along with more information about Eataly’s NYC celebration, including how to attend. Most events are free but some require tickets, as noted.

6 am – 9 am: Community dance party and morning yoga in collaboration with Daybreaker

Eataly and Daybreaker, a wellness and communitiy events company, kick-start the day with dance, the morning will include high-energy music, bites and sips, and a yoga session.

Tickets required for this event and available here

9 am: Opening of the Caffè Vergnano counter with specialty coffee drinks and pastries.

11 am - 11 pm: Storewide tastings from local and Italian producers.

1 pm: Fifth Avenue Kiosk Unveiling with Jade Purple Brown, who designed a unique work of art for the neighborhood inspired by both the city and the icons of Italian food.

6 pm – Midnight: Live DJ Performances at Eataly’s La Piazza, which will be transformed into a dance floor.

Throughout the night, attendees will still be able to enjoy the full Eataly experience, with counters, restaurants, and the marketplace open late.