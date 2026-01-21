Elizabeth’s Italian Opening in Old Bridge, New Jersey

When a restaurant carries a person’s name, it suggests that what is being built is not just another concept, but something closer to the heart. Elizabeth’s Italian, opening this spring in Old Bridge, New Jersey, is exactly that.

Elizabeth’s Italian is the newest project from the Death of Hospitality group. Named after Liz Borowski, owner and restaurateur Matthew Borowski's wife, the restaurant is personal by design.

Matthew Borowski with his wife Liz, the namesake behind Elizabeth’s Italian.

"Elizabeth's means a lot to us. It's about family, comfort and time spent together at the table," says Eddie Sunday, Death of Hospitaliy's Vice President.

Ahead of the opening, Appetito spoke with Elizabeth’s executive chef and partner, Chris Dutka, about the inspiration behind Elizabeth’s Italian, the menu and what guests can expect.

How would you describe the concept and vision behind Elizabeth’s?

The concept is honest Italian food in which I add my twist in a more modern way while still staying true to its roots. I want our ingredients to be recognizable and shine while being elevated to represent what Death of Hospitality does as a restaurant and hospitality group.

What inspired you to take part in opening Elizabeth’s in Old Bridge?

Italian food is near and dear to my heart. The soul of my food began with watching my Italian grandmother make Sunday dinners for us. She often used tomatoes from her backyard for sauce and many vegetables my grandfather grew in his garden. Watching her transform simple ingredients into delicious food is what inspired me to be a chef.

Executive chef Chris Dutka will lead the kitchen at Elizabeth’s Italian.

What part of the menu are you most excited for guests to try when Elizabeth’s opens?

The handmade pasta is going to be what sets us apart. There is so much you can do with pasta and everyone loves to eat them. Pasta does not have to be overcomplicated. In fact, simpler is better as long as it is done right. I do not bathe my sauces with excess cream and too many ingredients. Pasta should be the star of the show and the ingredients should enhance the dish, not mask it.

Can you share a dish you are most proud of that will be on the opening menu?

Ahh, so many. For one, my meatballs. They are my grandmother’s recipe. I never actually had her recipe, but when I started cooking and tried to recreate them, my uncle told me they taste almost identical to hers. I like to think she was guiding me in spirit with the recipe.

The squid ink spaghetti with crab and jalapeño was always a big hit at previous wine dinners. For dessert, I think the pistachio tiramisu is fantastic. I have always loved tiramisu and it was one of the first desserts I ever made when I was younger, but I wanted to add a twist from the tradition.

What are some challenges you have faced in getting Elizabeth’s ready for its spring opening?

Opening a new spot is always a challenge but can be so rewarding. Hiring the right staff is the most critical part, and training them never really ends. The best operators continuously train, mentor, ask ourselves and others how we can be better, and create and maintain a positive culture while holding staff accountable. This is exactly what we do on a daily basis. We spend more time with our staff than with our families, so we constantly strive to create a welcoming environment. Great hospitality starts with our team, and you can see how that transpires to our guests.

What role does Italian tradition play in the food and hospitality at Elizabeth’s?

Italian tradition is at the core of everything we do, from the way the food is prepared to how guests are treated when they walk through the door.

What do you want locals in Old Bridge to feel when they visit Elizabeth’s?

We will strive to have every guest feel like family and create a memorable experience for all who dine with us. I feel that we do hospitality better than anyone in the area, and that shows through our guest satisfaction.

Banquette seating and bold artwork inside Elizabeth’s Italian. Rendering by designer Vanessa DeLeon.

Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the restaurant’s place in the community?

We want to create a place that our guests can come to often, whether it is a weekday night out or a special occasion. We are big advocates of our local community and love helping out in any way we can.

Elizabeth's Italian is set to open this spring and is located at 2658 County Road 516 in Old Bridge. Check out their website for more details.