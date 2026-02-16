Inside Dallas’ Urban Italia with Chef Carla Pellegrino

Spend a few minutes with Chef Carla Pellegrino, and one thing becomes clear quickly. By the time she talks about meatballs, you understand that she is not joking.

“They’re simple, unapologetic, and precise,” she says. “When something that familiar is done correctly, it tells you everything about how a kitchen operates.”

That sentence explains more about Pellegrino’s cooking than any menu description ever could.

At Urban Italia, newly opened in Dallas’ Victory Park, Pellegrino returns to what she has spent her career honing: stripping Italian American food down to its fundamentals and trusting the ingredients to speak for themselves.

Chef Carla Pellegrino. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

Pellegrino has led some of the most recognizable Italian kitchens in the country. She understands how expressive Italian food can be. At Urban Italia, she chose a more subtle approach.

“Classic Italian flavors with clarity and restraint, executed with modern technique,” she told Appetito. “It’s approachable, ingredient-driven food that respects tradition without feeling stuck in it.”

The opening of Urban Italia allows Pellegrino to focus on execution rather than reinvention.

Italia merica

Urban Italia positions itself around the idea of Italia Merica - the space where Italian cooking met American kitchens, American appetites and American abundance. “Italian immigrants were just trying to bring a piece of home to their new life. They made do with what they had—more meat, more garlic, whatever was fresh—and out came dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, steak pizzaiola,” says Chef Pellegrino. “At Urban Italia, we’re serving nostalgia, making sure these classics are made with care, with great ingredients, and with the kind of love that started it all.”

Pellegirno added that the Italian side is evident in their techniques, simplicity and respect for ingredients. “The Italian American influence appears in comfort, generosity, and boldness—dishes meant to be shared and remembered.”

The feeling that you know this dish, even if you have never had this version of it, is because it is built on something familiar.

Tradition is important

Inside the dining room at Urban Italia. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

For Pellegrino, the benchmark is already set.

“Tradition sets the foundation,” she told Appetito. “If a dish already works, I don’t change it. Any twist has to serve flavor, balance, or consistency—not ego.”

That standard is obvious by the menu.

“Dallas diners are knowledgeable but open minded,” she says. “That allows us to stay authentic while still being bold. The city appreciates quality, generosity, and execution—and that aligns well with Italian cooking.”

What matters most

The Parmigiano Old Fashioned at Urban Italia. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

“Building a disciplined team and watching the food resonate with guests has been incredibly rewarding,” she told Appetito. “Consistency, growth, and pride in the kitchen are always the biggest rewards.”

Asked about a personal food memory that connects to the menu, she does not hesitate.

“Family meals growing up—simple sauces, long tables, and food made with intention,” she says. “That sense of warmth and purpose is something I try to bring into every dish here.”

At Urban Italia, Pellegrino is not trying to redefine Italian American food. She is just focused on doing it well.

Urban Italia is located at 3030 Nowitzki Way. Visit their website for reservations.