Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Inside Dallas’ Urban Italia with Chef Carla Pellegrino

Chef Carla Pellegrino discusses Italian American cooking at her new Dallas restaurant.

10:00 AM EST on February 16, 2026

Chocolate cake topped with cream, raspberries and mint at Urban Italia in Dallas.

A simple dessert to end the meal at Urban Italia. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

Spend a few minutes with Chef Carla Pellegrino, and one thing becomes clear quickly. By the time she talks about meatballs, you understand that she is not joking.

“They’re simple, unapologetic, and precise,” she says. “When something that familiar is done correctly, it tells you everything about how a kitchen operates.”

That sentence explains more about Pellegrino’s cooking than any menu description ever could.

At Urban Italia, newly opened in Dallas’ Victory Park, Pellegrino returns to what she has spent her career honing: stripping Italian American food down to its fundamentals and trusting the ingredients to speak for themselves.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, new restaurants and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Chef Carla Pellegrino smiling in a white chef's coat.
Chef Carla Pellegrino. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

Pellegrino has led some of the most recognizable Italian kitchens in the country. She understands how expressive Italian food can be. At Urban Italia, she chose a more subtle approach.

“Classic Italian flavors with clarity and restraint, executed with modern technique,” she told Appetito. “It’s approachable, ingredient-driven food that respects tradition without feeling stuck in it.”

The opening of Urban Italia allows Pellegrino to focus on  execution rather than reinvention.

Italia merica

Urban Italia positions itself around the idea of Italia Merica - the space where Italian cooking met American kitchens, American appetites and American abundance. “Italian immigrants were just trying to bring a piece of home to their new life. They made do with what they had—more meat, more garlic, whatever was fresh—and out came dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, steak pizzaiola,” says Chef Pellegrino. “At Urban Italia, we’re serving nostalgia, making sure these classics are made with care, with great ingredients, and with the kind of love that started it all.” 

Pellegirno added that the Italian side is evident in their techniques, simplicity and respect for ingredients. “The Italian American influence appears in comfort, generosity, and boldness—dishes meant to be shared and remembered.”

The feeling that you know this dish, even if you have never had this version of it, is because it is built on something familiar.

Tradition is important

Inside the dining room at Urban Italia in Dallas.
Inside the dining room at Urban Italia. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

For Pellegrino, the benchmark is already set. 

“Tradition sets the foundation,” she told Appetito. “If a dish already works, I don’t change it. Any twist has to serve flavor, balance, or consistency—not ego.”

That standard is obvious by the menu. 

“Dallas diners are knowledgeable but open minded,” she says. “That allows us to stay authentic while still being bold. The city appreciates quality, generosity, and execution—and that aligns well with Italian cooking.”

What matters most

The Parmigiano Old Fashioned at Urban Italia, served on a wooden, round board on a marble table.
The Parmigiano Old Fashioned at Urban Italia. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

“Building a disciplined team and watching the food resonate with guests has been incredibly rewarding,” she told Appetito. “Consistency, growth, and pride in the kitchen are always the biggest rewards.”

Asked about a personal food memory that connects to the menu, she does not hesitate.

“Family meals growing up—simple sauces, long tables, and food made with intention,” she says. “That sense of warmth and purpose is something I try to bring into every dish here.”

At Urban Italia, Pellegrino is not trying to redefine Italian American food. She is just focused on doing it well.

Urban Italia is located at 3030 Nowitzki Way. Visit their website for reservations. 

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Chef Tony Gemignani Helps Princess Cruises Alfredo’s Win Ospitalità Italiana

The honor reflects a focused investment in doing Italian pizza properly, even miles from shore.

February 16, 2026
Features

Avere Gli Occhi Foderati di Prosciutto: Ignoring What is Right in Front of You

Italian scholar and New York–based educator Samuel Ghelli continues his Appetito series, examining how an Italian expression uses food to illuminate the ways we choose not to see.

February 16, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Heirloom Recipes from the Scotto Family of Pelato

Anthony Scotto III reflects on the family recipes and traditions behind Pelato.

February 13, 2026
Recipes

Spritzed With Love: A Valentine’s Day Citrus Cake

Inspired by a first sip of Aperol spritz in Venice, this light citrus cake is the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert to share with someone you love.

February 13, 2026
News

Joanna Moeller Shines on Good Day New York for Valentine’s Day

Appetito contributor Joanna Moller visited the set of Good Day New York to share a Valentine's Day menu that featured her Lobster Risotto.

February 13, 2026
Recipes

New York-Style Heart-Shaped Pizza at Home for Valentine’s Day

A heart-shaped pizza is a simple, playful way to show a little extra love around the table.

February 12, 2026
See all posts