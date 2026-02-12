New York-Style Heart-Shaped Pizza at Home for Valentine’s Day

While dining out is a fan-favorite for Valentine’s Day, nothing is more romantic than cooking dinner together.

And, of course, there are plenty of suitable options for an at-home menu. But one tops them all: Heart-shaped pizza, striking the perfect balance of whimsical and delicious.

Plus, it’s a fairly easy option, according to Frank Kabatas, owner and operator of East Village Pizza, which has been serving heart-shaped pizza since 2019.

“It’s pretty simple to make a heart-shaped pizza,” Kabatas tells Appetito. “We use the same ingredients and cooking techniques as our other pizzas for the heart-shaped pies–only the shape is different.”

East Village Pizza’s heart-shaped pies are hand-tossed—and the restaurant likes to send a rose out with each that goes out for delivery.

While the restaurant started making heart-shaped pies to spread love around Valentine’s Day, it now offers the iteration year-round.

“Customers can make moments in their lives just a little more special with the inclusion of a heart-shaped pizza,” he says. “The heart-shaped pies act as a delicious showstopper for any Valentine’s Day celebration, including date night, family dinner, and Galentine’s Day get-togethers. It’s also a great surprise for birthdays, anniversaries, or just as a way to show love and appreciation.”

East Village Pizza shared their recipe and instructions for New York-inspired heart-shaped pizza that can be made at home with Appetito ahead of the holiday.

“For an at-home version, choose your favorite homemade pizza recipe, and form the dough into a heart before baking,” Kabatas says. “Prior to baking, I’d recommend letting your dough rest for an additional 10 minutes or so after it has been shaped, to help the dough keep its shape when in the oven.”