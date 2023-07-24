Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
News

Italian Brand Pasta Rummo Launches at Whole Foods

A family-run pasta company for six generations, Pasta Rummo will grow its U.S. imprint with a nationwide rollout at Whole Foods, including two exclusive shapes.

2:41 PM EDT on July 24, 2023

Bags of pasta

Pasta Rummo recently launched 11 pastas at Whole Foods, including two, rigatoni and shells, that are exclusive to the chain through 2023.

Pasta Rummo announced last week that its Italian-made pastas will be available at Whole Foods Markets throughout the United States beginning this month. The family-run company founded in 1846 by Antonio Rummo markets its pastas as “Always Al Dente,” crediting Rummo’s “Lenta Lavorazione” or slow-crafted method for achieving well-structured noodles

The announcement states that 11 classic and gluten-free pastas will be sold at Whole Foods, including shells and mezzi rigatoni, that will be exclusive through the end of 2023. The complete list of other Pasta Rummo offerings includes linguine, bucatini, elbows, penne rigate, lasagna, cut ziti, gluten-free fusilli, gluten-free penne rigate, and gluten-free spaghetti. 

Pasta Rummo lasagna noodles
Pasta Rummo's lasagne, now available at Whole Foods

“At Rummo, we’re passionate—even obsessive—about the quality of our pasta,” says Antonio Rummo, President of Rummo, USA, in a release. “We’ve been in the business for over 175 years, so tradition is fundamental. But we’re constantly innovating to deliver a higher quality product.”

The brand’s semolina pastas are extruded through bronze dies, according to the release, to create a “sauce-absorbing surface,” before drying. The process yields what Rummo says is a consistent al dente pasta that is “the first pasta in the world to have certified its cooking performance” by a third party (Bureau Veritas).

The company still has facilities in Benevuto, a city in Campania, where Antonio Rummo founded his namesake brand. The gluten-free pastas are produced in a separate facility in Novara, Italy.

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue.

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Guides

Your Guide to Gelato in Florence

Appetito's Florence contributor, Toni Mazzaglia, compiles a list of recommended gelaterie and flavors in Florence based on her 15 years of experience as a food tour operator.

July 24, 2023
Recipes

My Mother’s Secret Martini Recipe

Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, takes over the aperitivo hour to share both his mother's martini recipe and a salute to Tony Bennett.

July 22, 2023
Features

The Essential Italian Spices & Herbs for Your Pantry

Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef at McCormick, shares her must-have spices and dried herbs for Italian cooking and insights on what they can do for your cooking.

July 21, 2023
See all posts