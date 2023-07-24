Italian Brand Pasta Rummo Launches at Whole Foods

Pasta Rummo announced last week that its Italian-made pastas will be available at Whole Foods Markets throughout the United States beginning this month. The family-run company founded in 1846 by Antonio Rummo markets its pastas as “Always Al Dente,” crediting Rummo’s “Lenta Lavorazione” or slow-crafted method for achieving well-structured noodles

The announcement states that 11 classic and gluten-free pastas will be sold at Whole Foods, including shells and mezzi rigatoni, that will be exclusive through the end of 2023. The complete list of other Pasta Rummo offerings includes linguine, bucatini, elbows, penne rigate, lasagna, cut ziti, gluten-free fusilli, gluten-free penne rigate, and gluten-free spaghetti.

Pasta Rummo's lasagne, now available at Whole Foods

“At Rummo, we’re passionate—even obsessive—about the quality of our pasta,” says Antonio Rummo, President of Rummo, USA, in a release. “We’ve been in the business for over 175 years, so tradition is fundamental. But we’re constantly innovating to deliver a higher quality product.”

The brand’s semolina pastas are extruded through bronze dies, according to the release, to create a “sauce-absorbing surface,” before drying. The process yields what Rummo says is a consistent al dente pasta that is “the first pasta in the world to have certified its cooking performance” by a third party (Bureau Veritas).

The company still has facilities in Benevuto, a city in Campania, where Antonio Rummo founded his namesake brand. The gluten-free pastas are produced in a separate facility in Novara, Italy.

