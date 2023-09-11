Pasta Corner New York is Now Open in Midtown

Pasta Corner opened its first New York City location last week, with a stunning array of fresh pasta and sauces to-go as well as composed dishes (see the photos below). The establishment, as Appetito reported in spring, started in 2021 at The Original Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles, a collaboration between friends Vincent Benoliel, a baker, and Matt Pokora, a French pop and R&B star. (He goes by M. Pokora in his singing and TV career and is married to American actress Christina Milian.)

Benoliel and Pokora were pandemic roomies when they brainstormed the combination pasta shop and “fine-casual” restaurant. They opened in the market near Benoliel’s popular artisanal boulangerie and patisserie, Michelina, and quickly found an audience for their Italian specialties.

A Paris location followed near the Luxembourg Gardens, and now the duo has taken on Manhattan as well. The self-described “hybrid restaurant, bakery and gourmet shop” is essentially an all-day café, leveraging Benolieil’s baking talents with a range of breakfast pastries before moving on to lunch and dinner menus with an emphasis on inventive, house-made pastas.

Check out images of the space and Pasta Corner’s menu items below.

Pasta Corner, 9 E. 53rd St., New York, NY 10022, (212) 381-1355, @pastacorner_us, pastacorner.com

Pasta Corner's fresh pasta on display. Photo: Jonathan Young

The storefront of the new Pasta Corner in Midtown Manhattan. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Pasta Corner's Truffle Tagliatelle. Photo: Jonathan Young

Pasta Corner's Lumache Pink Vodka Sauce. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Art on the walls at the new Pasta Corner in NYC. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Pasta Corner Penne with Pesto and Burrata. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Pasta Corner's Caprese Salad. Photo: Francesco Sapienza.

Pasta Corner Spaghetti Caviar. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Pasta Corner's Lasagna Tartufa. Photo: Francesco Sapienza