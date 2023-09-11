Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
News

Pasta Corner New York is Now Open in Midtown

Check out the photos and get the scoop from the fresh pasta shop and “fine-casual” restaurant's NYC location.

2:00 PM EDT on September 11, 2023

Antipasti

Pasta Corner pasta and antipasti. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Pasta Corner opened its first New York City location last week, with a stunning array of fresh pasta and sauces to-go as well as composed dishes (see the photos below). The establishment, as Appetito reported in spring, started in 2021 at The Original Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles, a collaboration between friends Vincent Benoliel, a baker, and Matt Pokora, a French pop and R&B star. (He goes by M. Pokora in his singing and TV career and is married to American actress Christina Milian.)

Benoliel and Pokora were pandemic roomies when they brainstormed the combination pasta shop and “fine-casual” restaurant. They opened in the market near Benoliel’s popular artisanal boulangerie and patisserie, Michelina, and quickly found an audience for their Italian specialties. 

A Paris location followed near the Luxembourg Gardens, and now the duo has taken on Manhattan as well. The self-described “hybrid restaurant, bakery and gourmet shop” is essentially an all-day café, leveraging Benolieil’s baking talents with a range of breakfast pastries before moving on to lunch and dinner menus with an emphasis on inventive, house-made pastas. 

Check out images of the space and Pasta Corner’s menu items below. 

Pasta Corner, 9 E. 53rd St., New York, NY 10022, (212) 381-1355, @pastacorner_us, pastacorner.com

fresh pasta
Pasta Corner's fresh pasta on display. Photo: Jonathan Young
The storefront of the new Pasta Corner in Midtown Manhattan. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
truffle pasta
Pasta Corner's Truffle Tagliatelle. Photo: Jonathan Young
lumache pasta in pink sauce
Pasta Corner's Lumache Pink Vodka Sauce. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
Art on a wall
Art on the walls at the new Pasta Corner in NYC. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
Pesto and burrata pasta
Pasta Corner Penne with Pesto and Burrata. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
Caprese salad
Pasta Corner's Caprese Salad. Photo: Francesco Sapienza.
Pasta Corner Spaghetti Caviar
Pasta Corner Spaghetti Caviar. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
Lasagnea
Pasta Corner's Lasagna Tartufa. Photo: Francesco Sapienza
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

How Travel and Exploration Inspired Chef Jody Williams

The celebrated chef of many West Village hot spots shares the five dishes that inspired her career.

Jody Williams
September 12, 2023
Features

Finding the Classic Restaurants in Florence

Our contributor shares her favorite classic restaurants in Florence that never get old.

September 12, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
Recipes

Spaghetti with Zucchini Flowers, Zucchini and Breadcrumbs

In Fun with Zucchini Flowers, Part 2, our contributor shares another recipe for zucchini flowers that makes for a perfect summer pasta.

September 11, 2023
Features

Mister Charles in Dallas Shakes Up Fine Dining

A new-school approach to Continental Cuisine, with heavy Italian and French influences, and inspired hospitality, finds a testing ground, thanks to Chas Martin and Duro Hospitality.

September 7, 2023
See all posts