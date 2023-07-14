Roscioli Opens in SoHo, A New Getaway in the Rockaways, and More Italian Food News

Roscioli Takes Manhattan

The team behind Rome’s famed Roscioli restaurant, wine club, and alimentari has finally begun to roll out their anticipated offerings at 43 Macdougal St. in SoHo. The Roscioli family and partners Alessandro Pepe and NYC’s Ariel Arce are now welcoming diners to the bi-level space’s downstairs for twice-nightly seatings (6 pm and 8:30 pm) at a sort of dinner party with a seasonally-driven menu and wine pairings. Reservations for these prix-fixe experiences are available via Resy.

Later this summer, Roscioli NYC will open the upstairs for à la carte dining based on selections from their alimentari, a similar concept to their Rome flagship. The downstairs wine-pairing dinners will continue when the upstairs opens, and there’s also a charming cellar available for private dining and special events. A lot more info, including a mission statement, is available on the Roscioli NYC website, and you can read up on the Rimessa Roscioli experience in Rome from Appetito contributor Lindsay Gibbard.

Adrienne’s Brings the Amalfi Coast to the Rockaways

The waterfront bar on the patio at the new Adrienne's in Queens. Photo: @JennaMurray and @SpilledMilkCreative

A new restaurant is bringing Italian-style al fresco dining to the Rockaways. Adrienne’s opened on the waterfront in the seaside community earlier this month, named for chef Adrienne Guttieri, who sadly passed away last year. Her family and friends worked together to launch her dream restaurant, and Adrienne’s came to fruition with help from her mentor, Executive Chef Jeff Haskell.

Haskell and the team at Adrienne’s are serving housemade pastas, refreshing spritzes, and plenty of seafood as befits its dockside location. In fact, those with boats can pull in and dock at the restaurant, then choose from seating outside on the expansive deck or in the attractive indoor dining areas. The vibe aims to honor Guttieri’s love of the Amalfi Coast, and from the looks of the restaurant’s Instagram page, the team has tapped into the Italian coastal spirit.

Adrienne’s is now open at 25 Van Brunt Rd., Broad Channel. For more information, including menus and live music schedules, visit adriennes-nyc.com.

More Italian Food and Drink News

Mel’s Pizza, the Meatpacking District restaurant from Melissa Rodriguez, has found a clever way to celebrate summer in NYC. They’ve launched the F.O.M.O. pizza series—short for “Friends of Mel’s Oven"—with creative pizza contributions from Michelin-starred chefs including Daniel Boulud, who is kicking off the program with his current Pavillon Pizza, a riff inspired by M. Boulud’s new seafood restaurant, with a pizza made from parsley-seaweed crust and topped with oysters, oyster chowder sauce, potatoes, leeks, and hazelnuts. That pizza, along with the standbys on Mel’s regular menu, is available through July 21. Following weeks will feature special pies from Gabriel Kreuther (July 22-August 4), Jean-Georges Vongerichten (August 5-18), and Junghyun Park (August 19-September 1). More details at Mel's website. >>> Two of NYC’s most knowledgeable Italian wine experts, Jeff Porter and James O’Brien, are teaming up for a special one-night Piedmont wine-pairing dinner at Gus’s Chop House in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. The prix-fixe dinner, a four-course, family-style feast from O’Brien’s partner at Gus’s, chef Chris McDade, will take place Wednesday, July 26, and is limited to 12 seats. O’Brien and Porter, who also run occasional wine tours in Italy, will be pouring hard-to-find wines from the rightfully revered Italian wine region. Reservations are available now on Resy while they last!