Venchi and Laudemio Frescobaldi Partner for a Spread and Gelato

Italian chocolate and gelato producer Venchi and Italian extra virgin olive oil brand Laudemio Fescobaldi have partnered up to create two new items, a spread and a gelato flavor.

The collaboration is meant to blend “two icons of Italian craftsmanship.”

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Venchi to bring these unique Mediterranean-inspired creations to life," says Matteo Frescobaldi, marketing manager at Laudemio Frescobaldi.

Frescobaldi continued: "Our extra virgin olive oil is known for its delicate yet distinctive flavor, and pairing it with Venchi's excellent chocolate and gelato offers a new and exciting way to elevate the already exquisite offerings. This collaboration highlights the finest Italian specialties, reimagined in a fresh and innovative way."

The products, a limited-edition milk chocolate and piedmont hazelnut spread made with extra virgin olive oil and an extra virgin olive oil flavored gelato, will both be available in Venchi stores for a limited time.

G.B. Mantelli, founder - R & D - and brand ambassador for Venchi called the two products “quintessential.”

"Venchi is always committed to sourcing the finest raw materials and there was no question when it came to Laudemio,” Mantelli says. “Now imagine an exciting meeting between the two where we infuse Venshi's chocolate and gelato with Laudemio Frescobaldi's premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil which comes from Tuscany!”

The products are meant to work together and separately.

“The products pair perfectly together to transport customers to the heart of Italy with every bite,” Mantelli says. “This new collaboration pays homage to both brands' Italian craftsmanship and culinary passion and we can't wait for people to come discover it."