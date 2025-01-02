Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

A Shortcut to Tender Pork Poached in Olive Oil

Try this expedited recipe for a version of Dario Cecchini's "Tonno di Chianti" which is pork poached in olive oil.

9:00 AM EST on January 2, 2025

The expedited version of Tonno di Chianti.

The expedited version of Tonno di Chianti.

Of all the recipes I’ve tried over the years, the one that has confounded me again and again is Dario Cecchini's “Tonno di Chianti.” This is his riff on “Tonno Sott’olio,” a Sicilian staple that basically poaches tuna in olive oil (translation: Tuna under oil).

Dario, a diehard Tuscan, substitutes pork for the tuna, and the result is more similar to duck confit than poached tuna. Whatever. The tender pork is amazing, and I had the curse of nailing it on first attempt. I’m embarrassed to admit how many times I’ve failed since…

The problem I’ve had is that Dario’s version involves days of preparation, including leaving the seasoned meat in the fridge, uncovered, 48 hours before rinsing, drying, and then poaching for many hours. I wanted a shortcut. And I’m happy to (finally!) admit that I’ve cracked the code for my expedited version of “Tonno di Chianti” that can be prepared, complete with seasoning time, in just a few hours.

You can do what you want with the fork-tender meat once it’s done, but I suggest (as instructed in this recipe) separating the drippings from the pork and using the juice (as opposed to the olive oil fat) to sauté canned cannellini beans (thoroughly rinsed) that are blended with the softened garlic while cooking.

Regardless, let’s get to that tender pork…

Pork Poached in Olive Oil

Pork Poached in Olive Oil

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds 2 trimmed pork shoulder cut into 2-inch cubes

  • 1 head 1 garlic, the top severed off lengthwise and discarded

  • 3 Tbs. 3 Italian seasoning mix (or salt & pepper with dried herbs to taste)

  • 2 cups 2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • 1/2 1/2 red onion, slivered

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, coat the pork cubes with seasoning, mix well and store uncovered at room temperature for two hours.
  • Preheat the oven to 275 °F.
  • Brush the excess seasoning off each pork cube.
  • In a Dutch Oven, warm the EVOO over medium-low heat.
  • Add the pork and severed garlic head.
  • Raise the heat until a simmer begins.
  • Cover and put in the oven.
  • Allow the contents to simmer slightly for 40 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven.
  • Transfer the pork cubes to a baking sheet or roasting pan.
  • Cover the pork in foil (seal tight).
  • Raise the oven heat to 300 °F.
  • Put the baking sheet in the oven for 20 minutes.
  • Reserve the garlic head.
  • Strain the liquids into a measuring cup.
  • Once separated, ladle out the top layer of oil (discard or save for another purpose).
  • Pour the juices into a sauté pan (a little oil mixed in won’t hurt) over medium heat.
  • Add the cannellini beans.
  • Sauté until tender, stirring occasionally (ten minutes).
  • Squeeze the garlic head into the beans and stir to incorporate.
  • When the pork is ready, remove from the oven.
  • Plate the beans in a pasta bowl.
  • Top with the pork.
  • Top the pork with onions (to taste).
  • Buon Appetito!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

How I Saw 2024 through the Lens of Appetito

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his thoughts on the most significant developments in 2024 with regard to Appetito magazine.

December 31, 2024
Features

An Interview with Hilary Sheinbaum on the Eve of Dry January

Our Health & Wellness expert interviews Hilary Sheinbaum about the best practices for a successful Dry January.

December 30, 2024
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Randolph, Turtle Fur, The Golden Swan

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

December 29, 2024
See all posts