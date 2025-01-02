A Shortcut to Tender Pork Poached in Olive Oil

Of all the recipes I’ve tried over the years, the one that has confounded me again and again is Dario Cecchini's “Tonno di Chianti.” This is his riff on “Tonno Sott’olio,” a Sicilian staple that basically poaches tuna in olive oil (translation: Tuna under oil).

Dario, a diehard Tuscan, substitutes pork for the tuna, and the result is more similar to duck confit than poached tuna. Whatever. The tender pork is amazing, and I had the curse of nailing it on first attempt. I’m embarrassed to admit how many times I’ve failed since…

The problem I’ve had is that Dario’s version involves days of preparation, including leaving the seasoned meat in the fridge, uncovered, 48 hours before rinsing, drying, and then poaching for many hours. I wanted a shortcut. And I’m happy to (finally!) admit that I’ve cracked the code for my expedited version of “Tonno di Chianti” that can be prepared, complete with seasoning time, in just a few hours.

You can do what you want with the fork-tender meat once it’s done, but I suggest (as instructed in this recipe) separating the drippings from the pork and using the juice (as opposed to the olive oil fat) to sauté canned cannellini beans (thoroughly rinsed) that are blended with the softened garlic while cooking.

Regardless, let’s get to that tender pork…