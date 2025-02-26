A Wintry Chicken Soup with Little Meatballs

During the winter months we often had soup for weeknight dinners. In making soup we never used processed bouillon or stock as a base or seasoning. Today, I still use my mother’s double-boil method when making chicken soup.

The chicken is placed in a pot with cold water and as soon as the water begins to boil, the chicken is immediately removed and added to the second pot of boiling water and vegetables. When you use this method, you never need to skim the soup to remove impurities or fat during cooking.

Pastina and broken long pasta were the garnishes of choice for the broth. They were always boiled separately, drained, and then placed back in the pot. By cooking it this way, we avoided a starchy broth, and any leftover soup could be reheated later with fresh pastina.

Close up of Chicken Soup with Little Meatballs by Cathy Coluccio Fazzolari. Photo by Daniel Paterna.

As a young girl my mother would bring me to La Pera Poultry Mart on 61st Street in Brooklyn. She would pick out her chickens, looking for the plumpest ones. At home, she would wash and soak them in a saltwater brine and then freeze them. My mother would always tell me, “Fresh chickens are best if frozen before cooking.”

Here is the recipe for Little Meatballs .

Enjoy these and the others from The Italian D aughter's Cookbook .