In our house, Sunday would not be a Sunday without meatballs. My mother usually made two types—fried and simmered in sauce. We always added the uncooked meatballs directly into the cooking sauce.

She always made meatballs in batches of 13, in honor of St. Anthony’s Feast Day.

The mini version of these meatballs is used in my recipe for Chicken Soup with Little Meatballs, coming soon to Appetito and available in my new cookbook, The Italian Daughter's Cookbook.

Mini meatballs by Cathy Caluccio Fazzolari. Photo by Daniel Paterna.