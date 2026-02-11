An Easy Bacio Tortoni for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has never been my favorite holiday. As a teenager and young adult, I always felt that it made people who were alone (like me) feel, well, more alone. I am of the mindset that love, romantic and otherwise, is best demonstrated in small acts of thoughtfulness throughout the year.

Things in our home have been very different this year since our son was born in August. Being his mom has stretched my heart and soul in ways I could have never predicted or planned for.

That said, cooking and baking have, for the most part, been put on pause. We’ve been surviving on simple pastas, salads and more rotisserie chicken than I’d like to admit. For someone who loves food, it’s been pretty much survival mode.

My husband’s all-time favorite gelato flavor is bacio - the perfect marriage of chocolate and hazelnut. I created this bacio “tortoni” for him. It’s easy enough to put together, even with an infant.

Celebrate love in whatever season of life you’re in!