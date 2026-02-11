Skip to Content
Recipes

An Easy Bacio Tortoni for Valentine’s Day

Enjoy this chocolate-hazelnut dessert as a simple way to appreciate a quieter Valentine’s Day.

10:00 AM EST on February 11, 2026

Bacio tortino with chocolate and hazelnut on a pink tablecloth.

A homemade bacio tortoni, made with chocolate and hazelnut and designed to be easy enough for life with a newborn.

Valentine’s Day has never been my favorite holiday. As a teenager and young adult, I always felt that it made people who were alone (like me) feel, well, more alone. I am of the mindset that love, romantic and otherwise, is best demonstrated in small acts of thoughtfulness throughout the year. 

Things in our home have been very different this year since our son was born in August. Being his mom has stretched my heart and soul in ways I could have never predicted or planned for. 

That said, cooking and baking have, for the most part, been put on pause. We’ve been surviving on simple pastas, salads and more rotisserie chicken than I’d like to admit. For someone who loves food, it’s been pretty much survival mode. 

My husband’s all-time favorite gelato flavor is bacio - the perfect marriage of chocolate and hazelnut. I created this bacio “tortoni” for him. It’s easy enough to put together, even with an infant. 

Celebrate love in whatever season of life you’re in!

Bacio Tortoni
Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 egg whites

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 sugar

  • 1 cup 1 toasted hazelnuts, ground

  • 1 cup 1 hazelnut wafers, broken up

  • 1 pint 1 heavy cream

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cocoa

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 confectioners sugar

  • pinch of espresso powder (optional)

  • a nice pour of fra angelico (optional)

Directions

  • Beat egg whites with sugar until glossy, about 8-10 minutes.
  • Transfer to another bowl.
  • Put cold cream into mixer bowl.
  • Sift cocoa, sugar and espresso powder on top.
  • Mix on low to combine.
  • Once combined, increase speed and mix until whipped.
  • Fold in cookies and hazelnuts.
  • Fold in egg whites.
  • Transfer to a freezer-proof pan or bowl and freeze.
  • Remove from freezer 8-10 minutes before serving.

