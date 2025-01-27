Skip to Content
Braising Series with Joanna Moeller: Barolo-Braised Short Ribs

The first in a braising series with social media star Joanna Moeller features succulent short ribs in Barolo wine.

10:00 AM EST on January 27, 2025

Barolo Braised Short Ribs by Joanna Moeller.

I decided to start this series, with many people’s favorite meat to braise: short ribs. I like to use boneless and bone-in for both flavor and texture in my Barolo-braised short ribs.

Short ribs are a cut of beef that’s pretty hard to get wrong, as long as you achieve a nice sear on the exterior and cook them long enough so that the connective tissue has time to break down and become succulent and tender.

The Barolo wine certainly makes this dish even more special, though you can use any dry red wine if Barolo is too extravagent.

I usually love to serve this dish over some polenta fished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and butter, but in this case (as seen in the reel), I made pappardelle from scratch, which is just as delicious (though you could use dried pappardelle as well).

Watch the (silent) reel below for visuals and scroll down further for the recipe:

Barolo Braised Short Ribs

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

6

hours 

Ingredients

  • 3 3 bone in + 3 boneless short ribs

  • Sea salt / black pepper

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil to coat the bottom of a large Dutch oven

  • 1 1 yellow onion

  • 2 2 carrots

  • 2-3 2-3 stalks of celery

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic

  • 3/4 tube 3/4 tomato paste

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350℉.
  • Puree the vegetables in a food processor.
  • Add EVOO to a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
  • Sear the short ribs evenly and thoroughly on all sides.
  • Remove from pot and set aside on a plate.
  • Add in the soffritto mixture.
  • Cook out all moisture from the vegetables. 
  • Add the tomato paste. 
  • Deglaze with 3/4 of a bottle of Barolo.
  • Add the beef broth.
  • Add the meat back in along with the remaining juices from the plate.
  • Add the rosemary and Bay leaves.
  • Braise at 350℉ covered for a minimum of 2-1/2 hours.
  • Uncover and braise another hour (or until the short ribs have deep color and are falling apart).
  • Serve over polenta or with pasta.

