Braising Series with Joanna Moeller: Barolo-Braised Short Ribs

I decided to start this series, with many people’s favorite meat to braise: short ribs. I like to use boneless and bone-in for both flavor and texture in my Barolo-braised short ribs.

Short ribs are a cut of beef that’s pretty hard to get wrong, as long as you achieve a nice sear on the exterior and cook them long enough so that the connective tissue has time to break down and become succulent and tender.

The Barolo wine certainly makes this dish even more special, though you can use any dry red wine if Barolo is too extravagent.

I usually love to serve this dish over some polenta fished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and butter, but in this case (as seen in the reel), I made pappardelle from scratch, which is just as delicious (though you could use dried pappardelle as well).

Watch the (silent) reel below for visuals and scroll down further for the recipe: