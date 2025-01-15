Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Brutto ma Buono: This Italian Meatloaf is “Ugly but Good”

We recommend this recipe for an Italian meatball inspired meatloaf that makes up in taste for what's lacking in appearance.

9:00 AM EST on January 15, 2025

Ugly but good Italian meatloaf.

Ugly but good Italian meatloaf.

My Italian meatloaf is basically a giant meatball shaped into a football. I'm not sure why I started doing this year's ago, though it probably was my fondness for meatloaf combined with the lack of desire one day to round off a tray of.

What I do know is that the end result is very good but also ugly. There's nothing aesthetically appealing about a huge hunk of baked meat, though baked ground beef, veal and pork (classic meatball mixture) enhanced by aromatics, tightened by egg and breadcrumb and cheese, infused with marinara sauce tastes so good (despite appearances).

Thankfully, Italians have a fun expression for the rare occasion when their delicacies don't meet the appearance of their flavor: Brutta ma buona (ugly but good). This is most common in a traditional cookie actually named Brutti ma Buoni. I'm happy to appropriate that moniker here as it certainly applies!

Close your eyes and enjoy!

Brutto ma Buono: Italian Meatloaf

Brutto ma Buono: Italian Meatloaf

Recipe by andrewappetito
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 lbs. traditional meatloaf mix (beef, pork, veal)

  • 2 cups Spanish onion, minced

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 tbs. Italian parsley leaves, fine chopped

  • 4 tsp. Kosher salt

  • 2 tsp. ground black pepper

  • 4 eggs, beaten

  • 1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

  • 2 cups plain breadcrumbs

  • 1 cup whole milk

  • 1 cup marinara sauce

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

  • In a saucepan, heat the EVOO over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and sauté until nearly translucent (around ten minutes).
  • Add the garlic, incorporate and sauté a few minutes more (until the garlic has gone soft and pale).
  • Remove the pan from heat and allow onion/garlic mixture to cool.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the three meats with all of the other ingredients (including the cooled onion and garlic combination).
  • Mix gently together with your hands until there is a consistency.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 °F.
  • Line a bake sheet with foil and lightly coat with olive oil.
  • Shape the mixture into an oval, patting to remove air pockets.
  • Bake for 40-50 minutes until firm.
  • Allow to cool for ten minutes out of the oven before serving.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Q&A: Access Opens up About its Membership-Based Reservation Platform

A new membership-based reservation platform vies to improve the process of getting a table.

January 15, 2025
Features

Serie A Soccer: Embracing a Culture of Food and Fun

Introducing our new column about Italian football, in which Justin Patulli selects key Serie A matches and suggests Italian snacks.

January 14, 2025
Features

Sour Cherries are Going to Trend in 2025

A food prediction for 2025 is a trend towards sour cherries with Amarena Cherries from Emilia-Romagna leading the way.

January 13, 2025
See all posts