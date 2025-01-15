Brutto ma Buono: This Italian Meatloaf is “Ugly but Good”

My Italian meatloaf is basically a giant meatball shaped into a football. I'm not sure why I started doing this year's ago, though it probably was my fondness for meatloaf combined with the lack of desire one day to round off a tray of.

What I do know is that the end result is very good but also ugly. There's nothing aesthetically appealing about a huge hunk of baked meat, though baked ground beef, veal and pork (classic meatball mixture) enhanced by aromatics, tightened by egg and breadcrumb and cheese, infused with marinara sauce tastes so good (despite appearances).

Thankfully, Italians have a fun expression for the rare occasion when their delicacies don't meet the appearance of their flavor: Brutta ma buona (ugly but good). This is most common in a traditional cookie actually named Brutti ma Buoni. I'm happy to appropriate that moniker here as it certainly applies!

Close your eyes and enjoy!