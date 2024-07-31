Skip to Content
Cocktails

Bottino’s Salvia Spritz, a Perfect, Lemony Refresher for Summer

This spritz from contemporary Italian restaurant Bottino in Manhattan features a lemon and sage–forward flavor profile that’s savory and memorable.

10:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2024

Settling in at Bottino in Chelsea, I was enamored with the restaurant’s back patio setup. It feels chic, elevated, and romantic — in just the right way. It’s not overdone, and the beauty of the space speaks for itself.

But the atmosphere isn’t the only noteworthy feature at Bottino. The menu is excellent, with food and beverage options that I thoroughly enjoyed. And one cocktail has lived rent free in my brain since I tried it in July.

The Salvia Spritz, a lemon and sage-forward spritz option, is refreshing, delicious, and one of the better drinks I’ve tasted in the past few years. Given I’m spritz-obsessed, I think that’s saying something.

The spritz is made with Salvia, an aperitivo from Piedmont, Italy, along with prosecco, and rosemary for garnish. 

“I created the drink and added [it] to our cocktail list for Bottino, although I’m certain it has existed before,” says Anthony Briatico, manager of Bottino. 

He continues: “My goal is to create straightforward cocktails combining seasonal ingredients and base liquors to make something delicious. When possible, we want the raw product to shine. [The] Salvia Limone spritz is very basic. We just combine [ingredients] in correct quantities, add a touch of infused simple syrup, Prosecco, and a garnish.”

Briatico shares his recipe with Appetito for those who can’t make it to Bottino to order the delicious drink on its back patio this summer.

Salvia Spritz

Recipe by Anthony Briatico
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

0

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 Salvia E Limone

  • 4 oz. 4 prosecco

  • Rosemary sprig

Directions

  • Combine in a glass over ice and add a sprig of rosemary for garnish.

