How to Make Autumn Bruschetta

Wandering through Northern Italy in the fall, you’ll see how the simplest ingredients make the most comforting dishes. This autumn bruschetta takes a cue from that philosophy - smooth ricotta, golden butternut squash, and fragrant rosemary salt layered on crisp crostini. Each bite tastes like a quiet afternoon in an Italian countryside kitchen. This is a wonderful antipasti option for sitting around the fire pit, or even a light lunch with a glass of Barbera d’Asti. However you decide to serve it, it’s sure to impress your guests, or even just yourself.

Autumn Bruschetta Recipe by Low Country Bella







0.0 from 0 votes Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 whole milk ricotta (drain if watery)

1 cup 1 cooked and mashed butternut squash

olive oil

rosemary salt

16 pieces of 16 crostini (store-bought or homemade) Directions Let cooked squash come to room temperature.

Add in a tsp. of olive oil and mix well.

Top crostini with a dollop of ricotta, then a dollop of the mashed squash.

Drizzle with more olive oil and top with a sprinkle of rosemary salt.

