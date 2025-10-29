Skip to Content
How to Make Autumn Bruschetta

A cozy twist on a classic Italian bite with ricotta, roasted squash, and rosemary salt.

10:00 AM EDT on October 29, 2025

Autumn bruschetta combines creamy ricotta and roasted squash with fragrant rosemary salt. Photo courtesy of the author.

Wandering through Northern Italy in the fall, you’ll see how the simplest ingredients make the most comforting dishes. This autumn bruschetta takes a cue from that philosophy - smooth ricotta, golden butternut squash, and fragrant rosemary salt layered on crisp crostini. Each bite tastes like a quiet afternoon in an Italian countryside kitchen. This is a wonderful antipasti option for sitting around the fire pit, or even a light lunch with a glass of Barbera d’Asti. However you decide to serve it, it’s sure to impress your guests, or even just yourself.

Autumn Bruschetta

Autumn Bruschetta

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 whole milk ricotta (drain if watery)

  • 1 cup 1 cooked and mashed butternut squash

  • olive oil

  • rosemary salt

  • 16 pieces of 16 crostini (store-bought or homemade)

Directions

  • Let cooked squash come to room temperature.
  • Add in a tsp. of olive oil and mix well.
  • Top crostini with a dollop of ricotta, then a dollop of the mashed squash.
  • Drizzle with more olive oil and top with a sprinkle of rosemary salt.
  • Serve at room temperature.

