Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Mastaccioli Calabresi, a Timeless Italian Treat

This Calabrian bread, traditionally made in batches around the holidays, is simple, sweet and perfect for all generations.

10:00 AM EST on December 11, 2024

Mastaccioli Calabrese.

Mastaccioli Calabrese.

Mastaccioli have been a cherished tradition in our family for generations, and this recipe is a simplified version of my Nonna's original creation.

Her classic mastaccioli, a Calabrian specialty, featured an irresistible espresso, chocolate, and almond filling that delighted everyone, young and old. While that version remains a family favorite, Nonna always crafted this plain variation
especially for the younger kids, knowing we loved the simpler flavors.

Throughout Calabria and southern Italy, mastaccioli are a holiday staple, often prepared in large batches to share with family and friends. These treats bridge generations, with their subtle sweetness and dense, chewy texture making them a perfect addition to festive tables. Whether served alongside a glass of wine for adults or enjoyed as a snack by children, they embody the warmth of family gatherings.

In our own family, this plain version remains a beloved treat, especially among the youngest generation. The firm end pieces are perfect for toddlers to nibble on, while the honey-infused dough evokes nostalgic memories of childhood for the rest of us.

Easy to make and rich in tradition, this recipe is a testament to the joy of keeping family traditions alive while adapting them for all ages to enjoy. Whether you're baking these for your own family or introducing a new holiday tradition, these mastaccioli are sure to bring smiles to everyone at the table.

Mastaccioli Calabrese

Mastaccioli Calabrese

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2-1/3 cups 2-1/3 all-purpose flour

  • 1/4 package 1/4 Bertolini yeast (or ¼ tsp baking powder)

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 raw honey

  • 2 2 egg yolks

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  • Place the honey in a large, microwave-safe bowl and warm it for up to 30 seconds to make it easier to mix or warm on the stove top (make sure the honey is not too hot so it doesn’t cook the yolks).
  • Stir together the warmed honey and egg yolks until smooth.
  • Mix the flour and Bertolini yeast or baking powder.
  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the honey mixture, stirring until the dough starts to form.
  • On a flour dusted surface, knead the dough lightly just until it comes together.
  • Roll it into a flat, oval log or shape it into fun designs (if making multiple logs, cover them with plastic wrap to prevent drying out).
  • Place the log on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until it develops a bronze tan color.
  • Let the log cool completely before slicing or serving.

Notes

  • If your log rises more than expected or cracks during baking, you can easily fix it. Once it’s out of the oven, place a clean dish towel or a sheet of parchment paper over the log. Then, gently press down with another baking sheet to apply even weight as it cools. You can use a little of your body weight to press lightly or place a heavy object, like a cookbook, on top for a more
    consistent result.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Gift Guide

The 2024 Gran Caffè L’Aquila Italian Market Holiday Gift Guide 

10 gifts for the Italophile in your life from Gran Caffè L'Aquila Italian Market in Philadelphia, and yes, they ship nationwide!

December 11, 2024
Features

Appetito’s 10 Most Popular Italian Recipes of 2024

In our first full year as the ultimate online destination for Italian food and drink, these are the recipes that attracted the most eyeballs.

December 10, 2024
Recipes

My Absolute Favorite Way to Make Eggplant Parmigiana

Making eggplant parmigiana can be tricky, but it doesn't have to be. Let Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc show you her reliable technique.

December 10, 2024
See all posts