Seafood Linguine, a Calabrian Classic

Pasta lovers, there's a new cookbook you will need to add to your shelves. Phaidon has just released The Silver Spoon Pasta, a collection of over 300 recipes for 48 different types of pasta, including this classic Seafood Linguine. The Silver Spoon collection started with an Italian cookbook in 1950, Il Cucchiaio d'Argento, leading to many offshoots throughout the years. Now, Phaidon has focused the latest book in its long-running series on pasta, from short to long, fresh to dry, cut to stuffed.

Linguine, whose name means “little tongues” in Italian, is a type of dried pasta produced industrially or by hand from durum wheat semolina flour and water. It is flat and thick in the middle, about 101⁄2 inches (26 cm) long and 1⁄8 inch (3 mm) wide. It originates from the Liguria region in the northwest of Italy, where the very similar bavette and trenette are also found. Linguine is ideal combined with sauces based on oil and aromatic herbs, but is rarely served with meat. The most traditional dishes are Linguine al Pesto Genovese and Linguine ai Frutti di Mare (Seafood Linguine) from the Calabria region in the south.

Adapted from The Silver Spoon Pasta by The Silver Spoon Kitchen (Phaidon, US $39.95, 2024)

Seafood Linguine







0 from 0 votes Recipe by The Silver Spoon Kitchen Servings 4 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 11 ounces 11 (300 g) mussels

14 ounces 14 (400 g) clams

5 tablespoons 5 olive oil

3 3 garlic cloves, crushed

pinch dried oregano

12 ounces 12 (350 g) linguine

14 ounces 14 (400 g) canned chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon 1 chopped fresh basil

salt and pepper Directions Scrub the mussels and clams under cold running water. Remove the “beards” from the mussels. Discard any with broken shells or that do not shut immediately when sharply tapped.

Preheat the oven to 425°f (220°c/Gas Mark 7).

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet or frying pan.

Add 1 of the crushed garlic cloves and the oregano.

When hot, add the clams and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, for 3–5 minutes, until they open.

Remove the pan from the heat and lift out the clams with a slotted spoon. Reserve the cooking juices.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in another skillet or frying pan.

Add the mussels and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, for 5 minutes, until they open.

Remove from the heat and lift out the mussels with a slotted spoon. Reserve the cooking juices.

Discard any shellfish that remain shut and remove the rest from their shells. If desired, leave some in their shells to serve.

Cook the pasta in plenty of salted boiling water until al dente, then drain.

Heat the remaining oil in a large saucepan.

Add the remaining garlic and cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes, pasta, shellfish, basil, and 1 tablespoon of the reserved cooking juices.

Season with salt and pepper.

Tip the mixture into the middle of a large sheet of aluminum foil. Bring up the sides of the foil and fold over the edges securely to close.

Put the package on a baking sheet.

Tip the mixture into the middle of a large sheet of aluminum foil. Bring up the sides of the foil and fold over the edges securely to close.

Put the package on a baking sheet.

Bake for 5 minutes and serve immediately.