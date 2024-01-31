Paper Plane Cocktail
Try this take on a whiskey sour with bitterness courtesy of the Italian amaro Nonino, with hits of citrus from Aperol and lemon juice, a recipe from Paul Feinstein’s comprehensive new book, Italian Cocktails.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
A Romantic Affair, The Delmonico Way!
Max Tucci shares the recipe for a Seafood Tower and the story of how his father courted his mother with this platter at Delmonico's.
Amaro Montenegro’s M+M Cocktail, a Worthy Winter Sip
Want to fight the winter chill? Here’s how to make Amaro Montenegro’s M+M Cocktail, combining an Italian spirit with Mexico’s famed spirit, mezcal.
Bona Furtuna
Aventino and AP Pizza Shop Open in Bethesda, MD
The two new Washington DC-area spots from Mike Friedman showcase traditional Roman cuisine, New York-style pizza, Italian-American antipasti, and so much more.
Barilla’s Heart-shaped Pasta Returns for Valentine’s Day
The boxes of heart-shaped noodles are gracing shelves and at Nordstrom restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day, while Barilla is also offering a chance to win a “Ring-a-toni” jewelry set.