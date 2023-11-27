Recipes
Pici Pasta with Potatoes and Beans
Pici pasta with potatoes and beans is a recipe from the new cookbook Pasta et Al. The dish calls for a fresh, thick-rolled pasta in a Tuscan preparation.
Pumpkin Mascarpone Cake
Our contributor shares a cake recipe featuring pumpkin mousse that is perfect for last minute entertaining this fall or any planned event.
An Interview with Chef Silvia Baldini
Our contributor and honey expert, C. Marina Marchese, sat down with Chef Silvia Baldini to discuss her new cookbook.
La Burrata Pugliese, Puglia’s (mostly) Unknown Claim to Fame
The Pugliese owner of Sprezza Cucina in Richmond, VA, explains the origins of Burrata from her home region and how to best enjoy it.
An Italian Thanksgiving Menu
Our Editor-in-Chief shares a recipe for turkey ripieno as well as his complete menu from the Thanksgiving dinner he prepared 20 years ago for friends and family in Tuscany.