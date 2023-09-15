As much as I love summer and hate to see it go, I have to admit that September is my favorite month of the year. The last, lingering days of the season bring a special sweetness to our table with intense, sun-soaked flavors of late summer fruits, like vine-ripened tomatoes, plums, and…figs. I especially love figs and relish the fleeting moment in September when they are ready to pick and eat as is or with little embellishment. Figs’ luscious, honey-like sweetness and unique texture makes them a precious culinary delicacy worth savoring in season. In addition to enjoying for dessert, fresh figs’ complex flavor and consistency lend to exciting pairings with savory ingredients for unforgettable dishes. Each year in Italy, generous platters of picture-perfect figs and translucent slices of prosciutto grace tables in the beloved classic prosciutto e fichi—an indulgence worth waiting all summer long for.
My signature dish of Pork Tenderloin with Figs and Balsamic Sauce is inspired by this magical gastronomic pairing, where candy-sweet figs compliment the salty earthiness of pork. The surprising marriage of savory and sweet is a heavenly combination worthy of divinity. In fact, in Italy, the fig tree has long been considered a sacred plant and symbol of abundance with its large, fan-like leaves depicted as the first garments worn by Adam and Eve and succulent, meaty figs the divine food of the gods. The small, pear-shaped fruit has smooth skin that opens to reveal inviting flesh woven with tiny edible seeds that tickle the palate and heighten pleasure. Depending on the variety and location, fresh figs that range in color (inside and out) and subtlety of sweetness and texture are available for a brief period from August through late September.
In my recipe, pork tenderloin is roasted until juicy and pink-centered then bejeweled in a glossy, fig-studded sauce featuring balsamic vinegar from Modena that adds a rich seductive note. Fresh figs are warmed in the sauce just enough to bring out their natural ripeness and coat them with a nectar-like sheen (I use plump Black Mission figs with edible bluish-purple skin and pink pulp that are sugar-sweet yet firm enough to hold their shape). It’s a luxurious dish fit for a king in both presentation and complexity of flavors yet surprisingly simple to prepare. I hope you enjoy making it each September when the sweetness of fresh figs beckons.