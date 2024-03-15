Recipes
Shrimp Oreganata That Would Make Bubba’s List in Forrest Gump
This recipe for shrimp oreganata turns the butterflied shrimp into a sort of cutlet, then tops it off with a white wine butter sauce.
What to Know About TUCCI-New York
The new Italian restaurant from the team behind Delmonico’s, including third-generation restaurateur Max Tucci, opens tomorrow in New York City’s Noho neighborhood.
Why You Should Use Turkey to Make Meatballs
Our Low Country Bella shares her recipe for Turkey Meatballs and why she will never go back to the traditional blend of meats.
Chef Travel Diary: Forsythia NYC Team in Rome and Modena
Chef/owner Jacob Siwak of popular Lower East Side trattoria Forsythia explains why he runs annual staff trips to Italy and recounts the team’s recent excursion to Rome and Emilia-Romagna.