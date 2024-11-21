Zeppole di San Giuseppe for any Occasion

Here, in an excerpt from her book, Artisan Italian Baking at Home, TikTok sensation Alessandra Fontana explains how to make an oven-baked version of the Italian Father's Day staple, Zeppole di San Giuseppe.

There are many gorgeous pastries associated with different holidays across Italy. For example, Zeppole di San Giuseppe are a Father's Day staple. Italians celebrate Father's Day on March 19th, which is also a day dedicated to San Giuseppe (Saint Joseph in English).

These luscious custard treats originated in Campia, a beautiful region in the Southwest, but have gotten popular all over the country. The most traditional are fried, but many prefer the oven-baked version, like the one I’m going to show you now!

The result will be a little lighter, and the taste will be more delicate.

[For more on Alessandra Fontana, read her essay about her new book on Appetito.]