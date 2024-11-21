Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Zeppole di San Giuseppe for any Occasion

The viral cooking instructor and social media sensation shares her recipe for Zeppole di San Giuseppe from her new cookbook.

9:00 AM EST on November 21, 2024

Zeppoli di San Giuseppe.

Zeppoli di San Giuseppe. Photo: Luca della Valle

Here, in an excerpt from her book, Artisan Italian Baking at Home, TikTok sensation Alessandra Fontana explains how to make an oven-baked version of the Italian Father's Day staple, Zeppole di San Giuseppe.

There are many gorgeous pastries associated with different holidays across Italy. For example, Zeppole di San Giuseppe are a Father's Day staple. Italians celebrate Father's Day on March 19th, which is also a day dedicated to San Giuseppe (Saint Joseph in English).

These luscious custard treats originated in Campia, a beautiful region in the Southwest, but have gotten popular all over the country. The most traditional are fried, but many prefer the oven-baked version, like the one I’m going to show you now!

The result will be a little lighter, and the taste will be more delicate.

[For more on Alessandra Fontana, read her essay about her new book on Appetito.]

Zeppole di San Giuseppe

Zeppole di San Giuseppe

Recipe by Alessandra Fontana
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Pastry Dough

  • 1 cup 1 (250 g) water

  • 3 3 ½ tbsp (50 g) cool butter, cubed

  • 1 1/8 cup 1 1/8 (150 g) all-purpose flour

  • 4 4 eggs

  • Pinch salt

  • For the Custard Cream

  • ¾ cup + 1 tbsp (200 g) milk

  • ¼ cup (50 g) fresh cream

  • 1 1 vanilla pod

  • 2 2 egg yolks

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 (70 g) sugar

  • 2 tbsp 2 (20 g) cornstarch

  • For Garnishing

  • 4 4 cherries in syrup

  • Confectioners’ sugar, to taste (optional)

Directions

  • To make the pastry dough, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the water and butter. Once the butter melts, let it come to a boil, and add the flour all at once. Mix quickly with a spatula or wooden spoon. Once the mixture has thickened, continue cooking until it detaches from the sides of the pan and a whitish patina forms on the bottom. Transfer it to a bowl and let it cool. In the meantime, beat the eggs in a separate bowl. Pour a little of the beaten eggs into the now lukewarm dough, and mix with a wooden spoon until they are incorporated. Add a pinch of salt and slowly add the remaining eggs, a little at a time. Continue adding the eggs gradually until you have a smooth and thick mixture. Place the dough in a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch (1.3 cm) star nozzle.
  • Preheat the oven to 320°F (160°C), and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Secure the parchment paper with a little dough in the corners.
  • Create the donuts by piping two rounds, one on top of the other, on the parchment paper to form a circle with a diameter of 4 inches (10 cm). Repeat with all the dough. Bake for 10 minutes, then increase the temperature to 350°F (180°C). Bake for 15 minutes, or until the zeppole turn golden brown. Then, slightly open the oven door and bake for 5 minutes to dry the inside as well. Take your zeppole out of the oven and let them cool completely while preparing the custard.
  • To make the custard, in a saucepan, combine the milk, cream and vanilla pod. Bring the mixture to a boil. In a bowl, combine the egg yolks, sugar and cornstarch, and whisk. As soon as the milk and cream begin to boil, remove and discard the vanilla pod and pour the milk onto the egg mixture, little by little, whisking quickly. Transfer the mixture back into the pan and cook over low heat, stirring until the cream thickens. Transfer the custard to a bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and let it cool completely at room temperature (77°F [25°C]).
  • Place the custard in a piping bag with the star nozzle. Use the piping bag tip to pierce each zeppole, squeeze a little cream inside and then fill them completely. Stuff all the donuts, then arrange them on a serving plate. Squeeze a dollop of cream into the center of each donut, place a cherry on each one and sprinkle with plenty of confectioners’ sugar, if using.

Notes

  • Reprinted with permission from Artisan Italian Baking at Home by Alessandra Fontana. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Luca della Valle. 

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Roscioli Italian Wine Club Unlocks the Exceptional

A co-founder of the Roscioli Italian Wine Club writes about the inspiration behind the Rome-based project.

November 21, 2024
News

Crane Club Opens in NYC, as Melissa Rodriguez and Tao Group Go Big

The glamorous new destination near Manhattan’s Meatpacking District brings a mix of Italian and French cuisine, a world-class cocktail program, and eye-catching design.

November 20, 2024
Guides

Where to Order Gluten-Free Pasta in New York City

A dietary restriction that could spell doom for pasta lovers isn’t much of an obstacle in noodle-crazed NYC. Here are the restaurants to frequent for gluten-free Italian.

November 20, 2024
See all posts