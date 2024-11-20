Alessandra Fontana, a TikTok Sensation, on Her New Book

Here, Alessandra Fontanta, better known to her 2+ million followers as @lasalsicciaciociara on TikTok, writes about her new cookbook for Appetito:

I am so happy to share my debut book, Artisan Italian Baking at Home , with you. My hope is that you will find these recipes for 60 delicious bakes inspiring and a great tool to empower you on your culinary journey.

I was born and raised in Rome , but my grandparents on my mother’s side were from Arce, a small town in Ciociaria, which is derived from the word ciocie, the name of typical footwear once worn by farmers and shepherds. Located in a region of southern Lazio, Ciociaria’s ill-defined boundaries extend all around the province of Frosinone.

The cover of Alessandra Fontana's cookbook Artisan Baking at Home.

The region retains much of its rich and varied folklore, and it’s where I made the best memories of my entire life. I learned to love food, traditions, and simplicity. Any problem could be fixed with the pizza bread my grandmother Antonia made, which was nothing more than an over-fermented dough she baked after all the loaves were done.

This cookbook delves into the sourdough that you will see on my table that my husband and children enjoy, the Margherita pizza my grandmother used to make, and traditional treats from across Italy like the perfect Sicilian cannoli. I do so not only to share my recipes, but also to show you how to make great baked goods following the Italian tradition.

When we go back to our origins, by doing something with our hands, it helps us feel connected to the food we eat, as our ancestors were. With Artisan Italian Baking at Home, you too can feel the strength of our culinary tradition within you so that you can serve your family and friends something authentically Italian, just as if you had learned to make it in my beautiful country.