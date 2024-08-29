Hotel Review: Palazzo Navona, Polished Elegance in Rome

Rome is one of my favorite cities. With its rich history, elaborate architecture, and delicious food , I can't get enough of it. But for some, the constant bustle of the Eternal City can be overwhelming and finding a peaceful, elegant stay with a great location can seem impossible. If you're one of those people, I've got the perfect spot for you: Palazzo Navona , a four-star escape in the heart of the city center.

The lobby of Palazzo Navona in Rome. Photo courtesy of Palazzo Navona.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Immersed in the heart of Rome’s historic center, the location of Palazzo Navona is a winner. It’s steps away from Piazza Navona and less than five minutes on foot from the Pantheon. And if you’re a coffee lover, you’ll be happy to know that around the corner is Sant’Eustachio, one of Italy’s most historic cafés. With a bit more walking, in either direction, you can get to Campo de’ Fiori or Via del Corso to get your fix of retail therapy. Whichever direction you go, the Eternal City and its astonishing sites are easily accessible by foot.

THE STAY

Palazzo Navona blends in beautifully with its neighboring buildings, thanks to an earth-toned facade. The more modern lines, though, offer a contrast to the more ornate surroundings nearby. Once inside, there's a soothing ambiance in a deep-hued color scheme reminiscent of a retro jazz lounge that feels blissfully removed from the bustling city outside.

To the left of the lobby is a spacious area where visitors can comfortably sit down for a chat. Meanwhile, on the right side, up a few steps, is a bar offering coffee, tea, and a generous selection of fine wines and cocktails. It’s also where the hotel’s daily buffet breakfast is served. Something I’m particularly fond of is their commitment to catering to the needs of gluten-free guests with a dedicated section of the buffet that contains a spread of packaged products, including bread rolls, muffins, cookies, muesli, cereal, and cornetti. Yes: they have gluten-free cornetti!

A clean, comfortable room is essential when traveling and is one of the many reasons I’ve chosen to stay at Palazzo Navona several times now. Featuring the same clean aesthetic found throughout the hotel, they meticulously maintain all their rooms and suites. And though they have a modern, minimalist vibe, they’re still cozy and inviting; the perfect spot to relax after a long day touring the city. Outfitted with luxuriously soft linens, the beds strike the perfect balance between plush and firm. Meanwhile, the bathrooms feature marble clad walls and chrome fixtures. Guests will also find a full collection of toiletry products by Culti Milano, with a scent sure to evoke memories of a relaxing seaside getaway despite the urban setting of this hotel.

An open suite at Palazzo Navona. Photo courtesy of Palazzo Navona.

TERRAZZA NAVONA: A ROOFTOP OASIS IN ROME

The pinnacle of my recent visit was dinner on the rooftop bar and restaurant, Terrazza Navona. Located on the sixth floor, this two-tiered terrace offers panoramic views of Rome that are arguably the best in town! It’s also where I enjoyed a delicious, gluten-free menu prepared by Chef Floriana Scotto.

The dinner began with a spread of homemade flaky puff pastry hors d’oeuvres, known as sfogliatine. They contained various fillings, including tomato and cheese, poppy seeds, and saffron. Next, I ate a classic Roman antipasto, deep fried fiori di zucca stuffed with a salty, creamy ricotta mixture. Made with a rice flour tempura, they had a light, yet crisp texture, offering the perfect decadence to whet my appetite with a glass of Prosecco.

Chef Floriana Scotto of Terrazza Navona. Photo courtesy of Palazzo Navona.

It was time for my primo piatto, and I couldn’t help but to order a personal favorite, amatriciana. Featuring the right amount of tomato, a generous serving of crispy, smoky guanciale, and salty pecorino, it was one of the best I’ve eaten!

By this point, I was satiated, but I could not refuse one of Chef Scotto’s sweet treats. Giving me three dessert options, I opted for cheesecake. In recent years, I’ve noticed this American favorite on menus across Italy, and I’m always game to give their interpretations a try. This version did not disappoint! Served with an assortment of fresh berries, it was light with a creamy, mousse-like texture. From the food to the ambience, my dinner at Terrazza Navona was unforgettable!

Dinner served at Terrazza Navone. Photo courtesy of Palazzo Navona.

THE PROS AND CONS

Palazzo Navona truly delivers comfort, class, and cleanliness. It boasts stylish design, delicious cuisine, impeccable service, and a golden location. The only possible downside of Palazzo Navona is that you may never want to leave!

THE VERDICT

If you’re looking for prime location and Italian elegance, you needn’t look further than Palazzo Navona. It offers an excellent opportunity to escape the busy city, while still benefiting from having it all at your doorstep. For a taste of culinary paradise, be sure to visit Terrazza Navona, where you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the Eternal City, along with gourmet cuisine. Watching a Roman sunset is an unforgettable experience, and this hotel has made it possible for its guests to enjoy that experience on site.

Whether you’re traveling alone, looking for a romantic getaway or just chilling with friends and family, Palazzo Navona is the spot to stay when in Rome.

