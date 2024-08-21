Vigneti del Sole Is the Best Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Under $12

One of my favorite things about being in Italy is the affordability of quality products for consumption. This reality actually drives the narrative of my novel Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure , as the protagonist, upon realizing eating/drinking well in Italy is not a privilege but a right, decides to never leave.

Unfortunately for most of us not in the fictional world, we have to leave Italy for America, where Italian products aren't as accessible price wise. I find this particularly true when it comes to wine. So, as an everyday wine drinker, I am constantly on the search for high-quality wines to enjoy with meals that don't fall under the "special occasion" umbrella.

When it comes to red wines, the undisputed (in my mind) variety that combines affordability with flavor is Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. This venerable table wine, made mostly but not exclusively in its namesake region, has gone through a transformation similar to that of Chianti, with an increased attention to quality resulting in an increased (often exaggerated) price point. But unlike Chianti, there are more than a few quality bargains out there to be found of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.

After what I consider to be exhaustive research, that included many excellent wines under $12, I've come to the conclusion that the best bang for the buck comes in the bottles of Vigneti del S ole at a price of $10.99.

This DOC certified varietal, 85% Montepulciano / 15% Sangiovese, is actually produced in the Veneto by a family-owned operation that has been making wines since 1925. Vigneti del Sole is distributed widely in the US by Skurnik Wines. Pretty much every wine shop I go into around New York City has the 750ml bottle and the magnum (the latter at an even better price point of $15.99 for the equivalent of two bottles).

The easy to drink wine is rich in color and flavor with pronounced notes of cherry up front complimented by a smooth finish. It pairs well with food that is red wine friendly, though it can be enjoyed on its own before or after a meal.

Vigneti del Sole is Appetito-approved!

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.